Governor Lamont, Congressional Delegation Announce $52.9 Million in Recovery Funds for Connecticut Farmers

Funding Aids in Production Losses Due To Severe Weather Events in 2023 and 2024



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt, and the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation today announced that the Connecticut Department of Agriculture has received a fully executed agreement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture establishing a $52.9 million Farm Recovery and Support Block Grant for eligible Connecticut farmers who experienced losses in 2023 and 2024 due to severe weather events that impacted the state during that period.

“Connecticut’s farms not only provide fresh, nutritious food for the people of our state, but they also are small businesses that support thousands of jobs and are a critical component of our economy,” Governor Lamont said. “When severe weather events impact their land and wipe out their crops, we need to stand by them to ensure these farms can recover and continue operating. I am glad that our administration, through the efforts of Commissioner Hurlburt and his team at the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, along with our state’s Congressional delegation, were able to work together to secure these valuable federal funds on behalf of our agricultural businesses.”

“Our farmers feed Connecticut, and when severe weather wipes out a season’s harvest, the damage ripples through our local economies,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “I’ve seen that impact firsthand on farm visits across the state. This block grant delivers real, targeted assistance to the people who grow our food, and I’m grateful to our federal delegation and Commissioner Hurlburt for the work they put in to deliver this relief to our local farmers.”

Under the Farm Recovery and Support Block Grant, farmers making at least $1,000 in farm income who have at least $500 in documented losses from weather events in 2023 and 2024 will be eligible. Payments may cover up to 95% of losses, not to exceed $1 million per year per category. Any previous crop insurance or third-party payments will be deducted. Farmers will have two opportunities to apply, with the first anticipated in September and a second round in late fall. Farmers are strongly encouraged to submit information in the first round. Payments will be issued at the close of each round.

“Today’s announcement of the Farm Recovery and Support Block Grant signed agreement marks an important milestone for our agricultural community,” Commissioner Hurlburt said. “This program is designed with farmers at its core, and I strongly encourage all eligible farmers across the state to apply during the first round so we can begin delivering assistance as soon as possible. I’m incredibly proud of our team at the Connecticut Department of Agriculture for their steadfast dedication to this project and our federal delegation, the farmer focus group, and all of industry partners, who worked hard to build a strong program that serves farmers today and supports the long-term vitality of agriculture in Connecticut.”

Today’s announcement was made during a news conference held at Cecarelli’s Harrison Hill Farm in Northford, which is one of more than 200 Connecticut farms that reported estimated losses in excess of $72 million during 2023 and 2024 due to late frost and freeze events, historic flooding along the Connecticut River Valley in 2023, flooding in western Connecticut in 2024, along with hail, drought, and cumulative impacts of excessive moisture or drought.

These weather extremes resulted in considerable impacts to farmers, including losses in harvestable production, yield, and crop quality; infrastructure damage; equipment losses; and increases in the cost of production.

“Connecticut and the other New England states are built on small and midsized farms, and for years the traditional crop insurance programs simply haven’t fit the realities we face,” William Dellacamera, owner of Cecarelli’s Harrison Hill Farm, said. “As weather becomes more unpredictable, dependable support will be essential for every part of agriculture. While the process to obtain this assistance has been a long one, those who truly need it are grateful. We know how many people worked hard behind the scenes to make it happen and we appreciate every one of them. I, and many other impacted farmers, look forward to utilizing these funds to remain viable and keep feeding our communities.”

Connecticut’s Congressional delegation worked together to secure targeted relief for Connecticut farmers in the disaster supplemental funding bill, which created the Farm Recovery and Support Block Grant to address gaps in crop insurance programs.

“This $52.9 million in federal aid provides long overdue and much needed relief to the Connecticut farmers impacted by 2023 and 2024’s devastating storms,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “I saw firsthand the damage and distress these storms caused farmers—destroying their crops and property and threatening their livelihoods. I am proud to have fought to secure this relief and will keep fighting to support the small farms that are essential to Connecticut’s economy and culture.”

“Connecticut’s small farmers have needed help for a long time,” Senator Chris Murphy said. “Not only have they endured the fallout of natural disaster, Trump’s policies are pushing farmers into full-blown crisis. For more than a year and a half, our delegation has fought to get millions in approved funding out of D.C. and into Connecticut farmers’ pockets. I’m relieved the federal government is finally making good on its promise to help make our farmers whole.”

“I am proud that nearly $53 million in federal funds are now one big step closer to putting money in the pockets of Connecticut farmers,” Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said. “After severe hailstorms and floods devastated farms in Connecticut, I worked to create this historic block grant tailored to the needs of New England farmers. It is through the devoted advocacy of farmers like my constituent, Willie Dellacamera, my colleagues in the Connecticut Congressional delegation who helped write and pass this law, Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Hurlburt’s work in finalizing a contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Governor Lamont’s leadership that this grant has moved forward, and Connecticut now has the power to deliver aid to our farmers that desperately need it.”

“When our region’s small family farms were hit with severe flooding and frost—some of whom have worked the same soil for over 400 years—I was proud to help lead the charge with the federal delegation to secure relief funding through a package that directly accommodates the needs of Connecticut’s farmers,” Congressman John B. Larson said. “It’s an honor to join my colleagues, along with Governor Lamont and Commissioner Hurlburt, to announce an agreement that takes a consequential step closer to ensuring our state’s growers are made whole for the losses they incurred. The Farm Recovery and Support Block Grant is a first-of-its-kind program that delivers relief dollars to farmers while removing the federal barriers that have consistently prevented our small- and medium-sized farmers from receiving any disaster aid. I will continue to work with state leaders to ensure our farmers receive the financial relief they deserve as soon as possible.”

“For years Connecticut farmers have absorbed devastating losses from extreme weather events, while traditional crop insurance programs have left them behind,” Congresswoman Jahana Hayes said. “This block grant will bring targeted relief to farmers to address these gaps. I am pleased to have worked with my colleagues in the Connecticut delegation to ensure farmers across our state get the assistance they need.”

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture expects to open the application period in early fall, with payments beginning in late fall. Farmers who experienced losses are encouraged to start gathering documentation now and sign up for updates to stay informed when the application portal opens.

Additional information, including FAQs, fact sheets, eligibility guidance, and the signup form for updates, is available at portal.ct.gov/FRS.