Governor Lamont Announces $10 Million Investment in Rural Transportation Infrastructure

State-Funded Program Delivers Significant Road Investments for Connecticut’s Rural Communities



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that nearly $10 million in grants are being awarded to nine rural communities across Connecticut as part of the Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP), a state-funded program administered by the Connecticut Department of Transportation designed to support the state’s rural communities, which are often ineligible for many federal transportation programs.

“Too often, our smaller towns get left behind when it comes to federal transportation dollars, simply because of their size. We established TRIP to change that,” Governor Lamont said. “What makes Connecticut special is as much about our small towns as it is our cities, and they deserve the same commitment to safety and infrastructure. This round of funding will make roads safer and neighborhoods more connected for generations to come.”

“Every town in Connecticut deserves resources to keep its roads and residents safe, regardless of population size,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “Since we launched TRIP in 2022, millions have been invested into the state’s rural communities. This latest round continues that momentum, giving nine more towns needed resources to improve safety and mobility in their communities.”

The nine selected projects in this third round of the program include:

Canaan – Replacement of Bridge No. 21007, Cobble Road over Wangum Lake Brook ($561,600) : This project will replace the existing bridge and culvert over Wangum Lake Brook on Cobble Road with a larger structure that greatly improves hydraulic capacity and access between Upper Mountain Road and Huntsville-South Canaan Road (Route 63).

Chaplin – Lynch Road and Chewink Road Intersection Drainage and Surface Reclamation ($1,938,092) : This project will provide full-depth reclamation and drainage improvements along the entire 1.4-mile length of Lynch Road, including the Chewink Road intersection, improving safety, resiliency, and long-term roadway performance for local and regional users.

Haddam – Higganum Village North: Pedestrian Linkages ($864,760) : This project will construct a sidewalk/multi-use trail linking 36 units of approved and financed affordable senior housing, the resident trooper’s office, town offices, and the Senior and Community Center to commercial uses in the Village Center along approximately 0.75 miles of Saybrook Road (Route 154). It will connect the north and south commercial districts and provide a fully ADA-compliant trail, allowing visitors and residents to safely and conveniently access the sidewalk network and commercial district.

Kent – Roadway Reconstruction, Bulls Bridge Road, Phase 3 ($920,800) : This project will reconstruct the existing roadway surface with drainage and pavement structure improvements along Bulls Bridge Road, improving connectivity between destinations including South Kent School and the Bulls Bridge Golf Course.

Marlborough – South Road Culvert Replacement ($508,780) : This project will replace a corrugated metal pipe with a box culvert on South Road between Bull Hill Road and Millstone Drive, preventing road closures and overtopping during heavy storm events.

North Canaan – West Main Street, Bragg Street, and Pease Street Community Access Corridor Rehabilitation ($1,850,000) : This project will provide resurfacing, drainage improvements, and culvert rehabilitation along the corridor connecting Route 7 to key municipal and school facilities. Improvements will span Bragg Street, Pease Street, and West Main Street from the Route 44 intersection to the Massachusetts state line (1.66 miles).

Preston – Roosevelt Avenue Extension Repair and Resurface ($1,665,132) : This project will resurface and widen approximately 1.25 miles of Roosevelt Avenue Extension, improving connections and addressing safety hazards between Preston and Norwich, and supporting residential, agricultural, emergency, and energy facility access in the region.

Scotland – Replacement of Bridge No. 123003, Kemp Road over Kimball Pond Brook ($736,500) : This project will replace the existing Kemp Road bridge over Kimball Pond Brook (Merrick Brook) with a precast concrete rigid frame and reconstruct approximately 0.20 miles of roadway.

Washington – Titus Block Plaza Sidewalk and Pedestrian Safety Improvements ($856,800) : This project will construct sidewalk and pedestrian safety improvements through and around the Titus Road retail area, connecting it to other retail, municipal, and recreational facilities in Washington Depot along segments of Route 47 and Route 109.

The Lamont administration established the TRIP program in 2022. It is fully supported by state funding. The first round of awards was announced in January 2024, and the second round was announced in June 2025. Since the program’s inception, approximately $30 million has been awarded to 27 projects.

For more information on the program, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/programs/trip.