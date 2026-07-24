Governor Lamont Notes Federal Court’s TPS Extension for Haitian Residents, Asks Employers for Patience

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today issued the following statement after a federal appeals court extended temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitian nationals through Monday, July 27, 2026, pausing the federal government’s move to end the program:

“However brief it may be, this extension matters. It means thousands of our Haitian neighbors, coworkers, and friends can keep showing up to work and keep earning to support their families for a few more critical days. I’m calling on employers across Connecticut to do everything they can, within the law, to keep their Haitian employees working for as long as this window stays open. Every shift worked and every dollar brought home makes a real difference for families facing enormous uncertainty right now.

“My administration will continue to monitor this fast-moving legal situation closely and will keep employers and affected residents informed as we learn more. In the meantime, I want every Haitian family in Connecticut to know that you are valued members of this community and we have your backs.”