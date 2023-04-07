New Haven Barracks / DUI - Drug

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,687 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001255
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/07/23 0100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / E Thompsons Point Road
TOWN: Charlotte
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: Neeraj Bharati
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a check on a disabled vehicle located near the intersection of US Route 7 / E Thompsons Point Road. The operator was identified as Neeraj Bharati, 33, of South Burlington. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and Bharati was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. At the completion of processing, Bharati was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2023 8:30 A.M.
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.