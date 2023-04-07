New Haven Barracks / DUI - Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B5001255

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/07/23 0100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / E Thompsons Point Road

TOWN: Charlotte

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug

ACCUSED: Neeraj Bharati

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a check on a disabled vehicle located near the intersection of US Route 7 / E Thompsons Point Road. The operator was identified as Neeraj Bharati, 33, of South Burlington. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and Bharati was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. At the completion of processing, Bharati was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2023 8:30 A.M.

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.