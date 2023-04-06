Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Disseminating indecent pictures to a minor

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4008286

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective SGT Lyle Decker                           

STATION:  VSP-St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: January 2023-March 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy

VIOLATION: Disseminating indecent material to a minor

 

ACCUSED: Cody Horner                                              

AGE: 28 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/26/23, The Vermont State Police and The Department of Children and Families (DCF) began investigating an incident of nude pictures sent to a minor via social media. During the course of this investigation Detectives learned that Cody Horner (28) currently of North Troy had sent nude photos of himself to a juvenile over the past several months. It was also learned that Horner received nude photos from this juvenile. On 4/6/23, Horner was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Court for disseminating indecent material to a minor.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/2/23 at 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

