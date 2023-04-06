Derby Barracks/Disseminating indecent pictures to a minor

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,675 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4008286
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: January 2023-March 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy
VIOLATION: Disseminating indecent material to a minor
ACCUSED: Cody Horner
AGE: 28 years
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/26/23, The Vermont State Police and The Department of Children and Families (DCF) began investigating an incident of nude pictures sent to a minor via social media. During the course of this investigation Detectives learned that Cody Horner (28) currently of North Troy had sent nude photos of himself to a juvenile over the past several months. It was also learned that Horner received nude photos from this juvenile. On 4/6/23, Horner was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Court for disseminating indecent material to a minor.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/2/23 at 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks