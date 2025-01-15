The Need to Teach Resourcefulness Initiatives in Human Care Systems; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic BC Canada

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade.

Teaching resourcefulness initiatives in human care systems involves cultivating creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving among providers and clients

It is essential to promote and teach resourcefulness initiatives in social care, elderly care, addiction care, emergency services, public safety, and justice systems.” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resourcefulness is vital for optimal human care systems’ efficacy, equity, and sustainability. It involves creative resource utilization to improve outcomes while being sustainable and cost-effective. However, resourcefulness may be undervalued or underutilized in most human services provision systems. The benefits of rational resourcefulness were emphasized in a publication by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade of the Salem Pain Clinic, BC, Canada. The newsletter highlighted that rational resourcefulness initiatives enhance the sustainability, equity, and efficacy of healthcare, social care, and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Rational resourcefulness initiatives may be helpful in various human care systems and the associated unstable resource situations. Therefore, teaching resourcefulness in these sectors that sustain society is essential. There are multiple ways to promote or teach resourcefulness in care settings, such as healthcare, social services, elderly care, addiction therapy, emergency services, public safety, and justice systems.Teaching resourcefulness initiatives in social care involves cultivating creativity, critical thinking, effective resource management, and problem-solving skills among professionals and clients. Collaborative learning should encourage teamwork through group activities where participants solve hypothetical or real challenges using limited resources. Providers and clients should be trained in financial literacy, budgeting, cost-effective decision-making, and digital literacy. Mentorship programs should pair less experienced workers with seasoned professionals to share resourceful strategies. Mentorship will also develop leaders who can foster a culture of resourcefulness in their teams.Rational resourcefulness education in elderly care focuses on helping caregivers and clients use available resources effectively while maintaining a high standard of care. Caregiver training should focus on resource optimization, time management, and cost-effective care strategies. Training must promote assistive technologies, DIY solutions for home safety, and affordable health monitoring options. Learning should role-play caregiving situations that require adapting to unexpected challenges, such as medication shortages or mobility issues. Technology training should be provided for caregivers and clients to use telehealth platforms, health apps, and devices like wearable health monitors. Clients should be educated about care plans, budget-friendly meal preparation, basic digital skills, and home safety modifications. Collaborative learning should encourage families and caregivers to participate in group discussions to implement workable and affordable answers to problems.Teaching rational resourcefulness in addiction care involves equipping care providers and clients with tools and strategies to address substance abuse challenges despite limited resources. Caregiver training should emphasize trauma-informed care approaches that focus on understanding and addressing the underlying causes of addiction. Learning should highlight resourceful ways to support clients using limited counseling time or materials. Collaborative learning should present real-life scenarios and challenge caregivers to brainstorm resourceful solutions. It is important to teach clients and caregivers how to manage triggers, access online support groups, and track recovery progress using free or inexpensive mobile apps. Caregivers should enable peer counselors who have successfully overcome addiction to share their resourceful strategies and coping mechanisms with clients.Rational resourcefulness in public safety, emergency services, and criminal justice involves using available resources efficiently to improve emergency outcomes, ensure equitable justice, and enhance public trust. Teaching these initiatives requires fostering creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving in emergency services, law enforcement, rehabilitation, and community safety. Cross-disciplinary training should facilitate collaboration between emergency services, social workers, public safety professionals, and legal experts to explore shared solutions to systemic challenges. Community engagement initiatives should focus on training police, emergency, and city officials to work with local organizations, businesses, and residents to pool resources and address community-specific challenges. Technology initiatives should promote low-cost technologies, such as body cameras, CCTV, data analysis tools, and community apps, to improve efficiency and accountability. Additional training should emphasize ethical decision-making when allocating limited resources, such as prioritizing cases or managing emergency responses. Metrics and outcome analysis training will reinforce methods for monitoring and evaluating the impact of resourcefulness initiatives to refine and improve approaches over time.Dr. Bamgbade is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Iran, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, public safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesEIN Presswire. Resourcefulness Initiatives Enhance Health and Social Care Sustainability. Wane 15 News 2025; (Jan 14).EIN Presswire. Resource Initiatives Needed For Optimal Healthcare of Cash-strapped Chronic Pain Patients. KRON4 News 2025; (Jan 14).EIN Presswire. Rational Resourcefulness Initiatives Promote Healthcare Outcomes. ABC27 News 2025; (Jan 10).EIN Presswire. Pain Clinics Optimize Police Officers’ Health And Societal Safety. KTLA 5 News 2024; (July 23).EIN Presswire. Community Pain Clinics Bridge Major Gaps In Primary And Specialist Care. Fox 21 News 2024; (July 13).EIN Presswire. Initiatives Needed To Mitigate Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused By Patients. Fox 8 News 2024; (June 5).Hsu P-Y, Liou C-F. Impact of patient resourcefulness on cancer patients’ pain management and medical opioid use: A cross-sectional study. European Journal of Oncology Nursing. 2025; 74,102771.Mansfield, L. Resourcefulness, reciprocity and reflexivity: the three Rs of partnership in sport for public health research. International Journal of Sport Policy and Politics. 2016; 8(4):713-729.Michaelis TL, Carr JC, McKelvie A, Spivack A, Lerman MP. Health resourcefulness behaviors: Implications of work-health resource trade-offs for the self-employed. Journal of Business Venturing Insights. 2023; 20:e00432.Musil CM, Wallace MK, Jeanblanc AB, Toly VB, Zauszniewski JA, Burant CJ. Theoretical and Operational Consideration of Mindfulness, Resilience, and Resourcefulness. West J Nurs Res. 2021; 43(3):210-218.Peters LER, Shannon G, Kelman I, Meriläinen E. Toward resourcefulness: pathways for community positive health. Glob Health Promot. 2022; 29(3):5-13.Toly VB, Zauszniewski JA, Wang M, Russell KN, Ross K, Musil CM. Efficacy of a Resourcefulness Intervention to Enhance the Physical and Mental Health of Parents Caring for Technology-dependent Children at Home: A Randomized Controlled Trial. J Pediatr Health Care. 2024; 38(3):337-353.

