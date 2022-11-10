Research by Dr Bamgbade and Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic; Surgical Perioperative Care of Obese and Sleep Apnea Patients
Better standardized surgical, anesthesia and perioperative care should be provided for obese and OSA patients”SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A medical research study has highlighted the variations in the clinical practice of physicians; regarding the surgical perioperative care of obese and sleep apnea patients. The international collaborative research was led and authored by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada.
Dr. Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor, and specialist pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, France, and South Korea Profile. Dr. Bamgbade is the director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist pain clinic and research center SalemClinic. The clinical research was published in the Saudi Journal of Anesthesia SJA.
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a disorder that is common in obese adults. The prevalence of OSA in obese adults is approximately twice that of non-obese adults. The estimated prevalence of OSA in Europe and North America is 15-20% of the adult population. Approximately 80% of adults with OSA may be undiagnosed, or unaware that they have the disease. Therefore, OSA may be present but undiagnosed in surgical patients. Also, OSA is associated with a high risk of surgical, anesthesia, and perioperative complications. There is inadequate information regarding the current perioperative care of obese and OSA patients. This research study evaluated the clinical practice of 2089 anesthesiologists, regarding the perioperative care of adult obese and OSA patients. It is the best and largest research study on this increasingly important topic.
“The research showed that anesthesiologists have variations in clinical practice and experience, regarding the perioperative care of obese or OSA patients. For patients without a prior diagnosis of OSA, there is inadequate pre-surgical screening and diagnostic testing of those who have medical factors that indicate a high probability of OSA”, said Dr. Bamgbade. “For patients with a known prior diagnosis of OSA, most anesthesiologists provide suitable pre-surgical and perioperative care; although there are some variations between the anesthesiologists”. “This reliable research will inform and improve anesthesiologists' knowledge, optimization, and perioperative care of obese or OSA patients”, explained Dr. Bamgbade. “This robust clinical study will provide a basis for anesthesiologists to ensure consistent and adequate perioperative care of obese or OSA patients. It will encourage the formulation of robust clinical guidelines for the surgical and perioperative care of obese or OSA patients”. “Better standardized surgical, anesthesia or perioperative care should be provided for obese and OSA patients” affirmed Dr. Bamgbade.
