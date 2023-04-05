Submit Release
What to Expect After Applying for FEMA Assistance

LITTLE ROCK, AR – If you live in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties and were affected by the March 31 storms and tornadoes, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. 

Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

During the application process, FEMA personnel will ask for:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted.
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
  • Your Social Security Number.
  • A general list of damage and losses.
  • Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
  • If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage that may be available to them to meet their disaster-caused needs. Insured applicants must provide documentation that identifies their insurance settlements or benefits before FEMA will consider their eligibility for categories of assistance that may be covered by private insurance. If applicants are unable to locate important documentation, FEMA will work with them to identify other ways to verify information.

If you report that you cannot, or may not be able to, safely live in your home, FEMA may need to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. FEMA will contact you to meet at the address where the damage was reported. You or your designated co-applicant identified on your registration will need to meet with an inspector and provide a photo ID.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to Three Ways to Apply.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4698. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

