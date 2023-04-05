Plan your spring wildflower walk with new bloom report

Experience the best of Iowa’s spring season with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) new weekly woodland wildflower bloom report.

Iowa’s woodlands come to life with patches of color in early spring as native wildflowers start to bloom. Looking for wildflowers can be a fun, unique spring activity for kids and is a great way to spend time outdoors as a family.

Visit the Woodland Wildflower Report webpage (https://www.iowadnr.gov/ wildflowers) for an up-to-date list of wildflowers in bloom each week until mid-May. Similar to the fall color report, this weekly report is broken down by region (north, central, and south).

Iowa's woodland wildflowers are early bloomers - you have to catch them at the right time to see them. Commonly known as "spring ephemerals," they take advantage of the narrow window of time when sunlight reaches the forest floor, before the overstory canopy emerges and shades them out.