FEMA Mitigation Funds Help Homeowners Rebuild Stronger

LAKE MARY, Fla. – More than 50,000 Florida homeowners have received funds from FEMA to rebuild their homes stronger after Hurricane Ian.

As part of its commitment to increase resilience, FEMA has provided $37.3 million to date for mitigation assistance to homeowners.

Homeowners who are approved for home repair assistance through the agency’s Individuals and Households Program may receive additional funds for several mitigation measures. Funding for mitigation measures is awarded for owner-occupied primary residences with specific damaged items and causes of damage.

Because disasters can happen unexpectedly, taking steps to strengthen, repair and rebuild is vital for community and personal resilience. The following mitigation measures may be covered for eligible applicants:

Roof repair to withstand higher wind speed and help prevent water infiltration.

Elevating a water heater or furnace to avoid future flood damage.

Elevating or moving an electrical panel to avoid future flood damage.

These measures will allow homeowners to reduce disaster damage in the future and the likelihood future federal assistance will be needed.

