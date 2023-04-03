LifeNome to launch Nutrigenomics Program For Registered Dieticians and Certified Nutritionists

New York City-based precision health company offers nutrigenomics assessment technology to allow for hyper-personalized nutrition counseling
LifeNome is proud to offer the most advanced nutrigenomics assessment technology on the market, which allows nutritionists to empower their clients to make more personalized lifestyle choices.”
— Dr. Ali Mostashari, CEO, LifeNome
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeNome, a leading B2B(2C) Precision Health AI company, has announced the launch of its Nutrigenomics Program for Registered Dieticians and Certified Nutritionists.
Nutrigenomics is a field of study that focuses on the interaction between an individual's genes, diet, and health outcomes. LifeNome’s Genomics AI® engine is the only polygenic engine on the market that looks at the cumulative effects of hundreds of genetic variations on micro and macronutrient pathways and protein expression likelihoods. Using machine learning and systems biology, the engine looks at thousands of genetic variations within an individual’s genome to identify mutations that may influence nutritional pathways in the body.
By offering LifeNome’s precision nutrition kit, nutritionists can provide personalized nutrition plans that are tailored to the unique genetic makeup of their clients. This allows for a more accurate and effective approach to nutrition that takes into account an individual's specific micronutrient and macronutrient needs, optimal diet type, and potential sensitivities.
“LifeNome is proud to offer the most advanced nutrigenomics assessment technology on the market, which can be leveraged by our nutritionist network to empower their clients to make better and more personalized lifestyle decisions,” said Dr. Ali Mostashari, CEO and co-founder of LifeNome. “Our Genomics AI® engine has already received many industry awards and our enterprise partners have included LG, PEPSICO, Nestle, Campbell Soup, GNC, Unilever, and many others.”
LifeNome is an American Nutrition Association (ANA) Health Partner, a designation reserved for rigorous scientific achievement for a health tech company.
Nutritionists can sign up for a free trial to test out the personalized nutrition program. Certified members of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND) as well as the American Nutrition Association (ANA) are entitled to a 20% discount on the subscription plans. Plans start at $549 per month (6-month subscription) and allow personalized nutrition counseling for up to 50 clients over a six month period (includes 25 clients receiving DNA kits and 25 others using their existing raw DNA data from 23andMe, AncestryDNA, or FamilyTreeDNA).
By offering a cutting-edge service that is backed by scientific research, LifeNome is helping nutritionists differentiate themselves in the market and attract new clients who are looking for a more sophisticated, personalized, and effective approach to nutrition.
To register for a free trial account and learn more about the offering, registered dieticians and certified nutritionists in the U.S. can visit the Nutrigenomics Program webpage.
LifeNome is an award-winning precision health AI company headquartered in NYC. The company leverages biological, physiological, behavioral, and environmental data to hyper-personalize health and wellbeing interventions for individuals using its Genomics AI engine. The company's enterprise partners include some of the world's leading organizations in healthcare, insurance, and consumer products. LifeNome has won 16 major industry awards and recognitions, including the LG NOVA Select 10, Biotech awards 2021 for best precision heath company, Abbott 2021 Health Challenge, PEPSICO Greenhouse accelerator $100K prize, Zurich Insurance World Innovation Championships, Lux Research Top Personalization Startup, Analytics Insight Top 10 AI companies in healthcare, J&J Quickfire Awards, and many more.
