Lifenome exploring joint venture partnerships in personalized nutrition, supplements, and meal delivery

World's leading B2B(2C) precision health AI platform invites co-founding partners/companies to create fast-to-market foodtech startups.
Lifenome, a leader in precision health and personalized genomics, is thrilled to announce an exciting new strategic partnership opportunity for seasoned entrepreneurs (or companies) with direct-to-consumer experience and strong VC connections in personalized functional foods, personalized supplements, or personalized meal delivery. Lifenome is seeking partners to launch fast-to-market personalized nutrition joint ventures in North America, leveraging our cutting-edge precision health artificial intelligence (AI) IPs.
— Ali Mostashari, PhD, CEO at Lifenome
As part of these innovative opportunities, co-founding partners will gain perpetual licensing rights to the LifeNome® intellectual property (IP) and assets related to the target market. This collaboration will be governed by IP sharing pools to foster a synergistic ecosystem and maximize the potential for success.
Other partnership benefits include:
- Access to a complete Instance of Lifenome IP and Digital Assets: Co-founders will have access to the full suite of related Lifenome IP and digital assets for use on the joint venture's cloud-based platform. This comprehensive instance enables partners to leverage Lifenome's advanced technology and algorithms to deliver personalized nutrition solutions to consumers.
- Rights to All B2B Business Partnerships: Co-founders will have exclusive rights to form and nurture B2B business partnerships in the target market. This valuable privilege allows for collaborations with industry leaders, ensuring a comprehensive personalized nutrition ecosystem that caters to the specific needs of consumers.
- Up to 5 Years Technical Support and Product Development: Lifenome is committed to supporting the success of the joint ventures. Co-founders will receive five years of technical support for backend technology and product development from the experienced Lifenome® team. This support ensures seamless integration, joint product development, continuous improvement, and ongoing innovation.
By combining Lifenome's unrivaled precision health AI capabilities with the entrepreneurial prowess of seasoned partners, these joint ventures aim to revolutionize the personalized nutrition landscape in North America. The goal is to deliver tailored, science-backed solutions that empower individuals to optimize their health and wellbeing through personalized functional foods, supplements, or meal delivery services.
"We are excited to embark on these strategic partnerships with entrepreneurs who share our vision for personalized nutrition," said Ali Mostashari, PhD, CEO at Lifenome. "Together, we will harness the power of Lifenome's precision health AI IPs to unlock innovative solutions that empower individuals to make informed decisions about their nutrition and improve their overall wellness."
These opportunities are part of a global expansion strategy through strategic partnerships that includes Lifenome setting up country and regional subsidiaries in Brazil, Mexico, China, Turkey and the Middle East as well as direct to consumer joint ventures in precision (DNA-personalized) nutrition, beauty, women's health, fitness and longevity among others.
Lifenome invites interested entrepreneurs and companies with a track record in the direct-to-consumer space, strong VC connections, and a passion for personalized nutrition to explore this exciting opportunity. For more information or to express interest, please visit the Lifenome Strategic Ventures page or contact LifeNome's partnerships team.
About Lifenome: LifeNome is an award-winning precision health AI company headquartered in NYC. The company leverages biological, physiological, behavioral, and environmental data to hyper-personalize health and wellbeing interventions for individuals using its Genomics AI engine. The company's enterprise partners include some of the world's leading organizations in healthcare, insurance, and consumer products. LifeNome has won 16 major industry awards and recognitions, including the LG NOVA Select 10, Biotech awards 2021 for best precision heath company, Abbott 2021 Health Challenge, PEPSICO Greenhouse accelerator $100K prize, Zurich Insurance World Innovation Championships, Lux Research Top Personalization Startup, Analytics Insight Top 10 AI companies in healthcare, J&J Quickfire Awards, and many more.
