Lifenome exploring joint venture partnerships in personalized nutrition, supplements, and meal delivery

About

LifeNome is an award-winning precision health AI company headquartered in New York City. LifeNome's enterprise partners include some of the world's leading organizations in healthcare, insurance, and consumer products. LifeNome has won 17 major industry awards and recognitions including the LG NOVA Award, the 2021 Biotech Award for Best Precision Heath Company, Abbott 2021 Health Challenge, PEPSICO Greenhouse Accelerator $100K Award 2021, Zurich Insurance Innovation World Championships 2019, Lux Research’s Top Digital Transformation Startups of 2020, Analytics Insight Magazine’s Top 10 Most Disruptive AI Companies in Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson Quickfire Challenge 2018, and many others.

https://www.lifenomeapi.com