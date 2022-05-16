LifeNome Among Select Precision Nutrition Companies to Meet Robust Standards of the American Nutrition Association

The NYC-based precision health AI platform becomes one of the first precision nutrition companies in the nation to be recognized as an ANA Health Partner℠

We are humbled by the trust put in us by the ANA, and seek to rise to the occasion in supporting ANA’s healthy nutrition mandate wholeheartedly.” — Ali Mostashari, Ph.D., LifeNome CEO

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeNome is proud to announce their partnership with the American Nutrition Association (ANA) as an “American Nutrition Association Health Partner ℠”.Founded by three scientists, each in the top 20 cited scholars in their respective fields of complexity science, computational genomics and semantic networks in the world, the company leverages biological, physiological, behavioral, and environmental data to hyper-personalize health and wellbeing interventions for individuals using its Genomics AIengine.The American Nutrition Association and LifeNome share the common goal of a healthy society powered by Nutrition. As the gold-standard for the unbiased science and practice of Personalized Nutrition, the American Nutrition Association is the professional home to thousands of nutrition professionals including physicians, Certified Nutrition Specialists, and many other licensed healthcare + nutrition professionals.The ANA’s rigorous standards make it the nation’s most trusted authority on nutrition. “LifeNome as an American Nutrition Association Health Partner reinforces their leadership in the industry as an organization that aligns with the ANA vision of a healthy society, powered by nutrition” said Michael Stroka, CEO of the American Nutrition Association.“The work we do at the ANA to address chronic disease through the unbiased science and practice of Personalized Nutrition is possible because of the support and dedication of stakeholders such as our American Nutrition Association Health Partners.” said Stroka.“Partnering with the ANA to create industry standards of what constitutes healthy nutrition and rising above the hype for personalized nutrition is an amazing opportunity for our organization. We are humbled by the trust put in us by the ANA, and seek to rise to the occasion in supporting ANA’s healthy nutrition mandate wholeheartedly.” Said Dr. Ali Mostashari , LifeNome’s CEO.American Nutrition AssociationThe American Nutrition Association (ANA) is the professional home for the science and practice of personalized nutrition. A non-profit, the ANA educates, certifies, advocates and connects to fulfill its mission to champion the science and practice of Personalized Nutrition. The Board for Certification of Nutrition Specialists (BCNS) is the certifying arm of the ANA. The Accreditation Council for Nutrition Professional Education (ACNPE) is the accrediting body for graduate clinical university programs in nutrition. Visit theANA.org.About LifeNomeLifeNome is an award-winning precision health AI company headquartered in New York City.LifeNome's enterprise partners include some of the world's leading organizations in healthcare, insurance, and consumer products. LifeNome has won 17 major industry awards and recognitions including the LG NOVA Award, the 2021 Biotech Award for Best Precision Heath Company, Abbott 2021 Health Challenge, PEPSICO Greenhouse Accelerator $100K Award 2021, Zurich Insurance Innovation World Championships 2019, Lux Research’s Top Digital Transformation Startups of 2020, Analytics Insight Magazine’s Top 10 Most Disruptive AI Companies in Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson Quickfire Challenge 2018, and many others.

