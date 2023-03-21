LifeNome expands biology-personalized maternal health offerings
Award-winning NYC-based precision health startup partners up with LG for maternal health platform and develops DNA-based maternal health risk screening panel.
The ability to take preventive action for these conditions which together affect more than 50% of pregnancies, is critical to reduce maternal morbidity.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeNome, the award-winning B2B(2C) precision health AI company, has announced its latest venture, focused on revolutionizing maternal health. The company has invested significant resources into the women’s health space, aiming to tackle the one-size-fits-all approach that costs healthcare systems billions of dollars each year. LifeNome’s goal is to provide a personalized approach to pregnancy nutrition and maternal wellbeing that will help expecting mothers make informed decisions about their health and reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, gestational hypertension, and post-partum depression.
The company's nine.moons platform has received multiple awards from leading companies, including PEPSICO and LG, for its innovative approach to personalized pregnancy nutrition. The platform offers personalized nutritional assessments and recommendations using DNA and/or microbiome analysis, personalized fitness programs, live chat with maternal wellbeing counselors, real-time maternal health monitoring using devices, and the ability to integrate with telehealth solutions.
LifeNome has also developed the world's first combined genetics and lifestyle-based risk screening panel for gestational diabetes, gestational hypertension, and soon, post-partum depression. While not a diagnostic test, this early risk screening capability for these three major risks to mothers' health and wellbeing allows physicians and expecting mothers to take preventive lifestyle change action early in the pregnancy to reduce the potential risk of onset of these conditions during and after the pregnancy. The screening tests would require a swab testing kit that could be used by planning or expecting parents at home or in the doctor's office. The report would be shared and discussed only through a physician, who would also provide potential lifestyle change and active monitoring recommendations based on the risk assessment results.
LifeNome is partnering with LG, having been selected as one of only four digital health startups from a cohort of 1500 startups competing for the LG NOVA partnership ecosystem. This partnership aims to leverage cutting-edge genomics and artificial intelligence technology to revolutionize maternal health.
“We look forward to partnering with major women’s health and other organizations and enterprises with focus on maternal health to bring our Maternal Health Risk Screening to market,” says Dr. Ali Mostashari, LifeNome’s CEO. “The ability to take preventive action in the form of lifestyle changes and/or active monitoring for these conditions which together affect more than 50% of pregnancies, is critical to reduce maternal morbidity and in some cases mortality.”
LifeNome is an award-winning precision health AI company headquartered in NYC. The company leverages biological, physiological, behavioral, and environmental data to hyper-personalize health and wellbeing interventions for individuals using its Genomics AI engine. The company's enterprise partners include some of the world's leading organizations in healthcare, insurance, and consumer products. LifeNome has won 16 major industry awards and recognitions, including the LG NOVA Select 10, Biotech awards 2021 for best precision heath company, Abbott 2021 Health Challenge, PEPSICO Greenhouse accelerator $100K prize, Zurich Insurance World Innovation Championships, Lux Research Top Personalization Startup, Analytics Insight Top 10 AI companies in healthcare, J&J Quickfire Awards, and many
