Forethought Wins Three Comparably Awards for 2023

Forethought has received three Comparably awards for 2023: Best Company Outlook, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, and Best Engineering Team.

At Forethought, we strive to create an authentic and values-driven workplace where employees can do their best work.” — Rachel Robinson, VP of People

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forethought, the leading generative AI platform for customer support, announced today that it has received three Comparably awards for 2023: Best Company Outlook, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, and Best Engineering Team. Comparably is the leading employee ratings and reviews platform, and the awards are based on anonymous employee feedback submitted through the platform over the past year.

"We are thrilled to receive these awards from Comparably," said Deon Nicholas, Forethought CEO. "It's a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to excellence. We are incredibly proud of every Forethinker; and committed to creating a world-class work environment for our employees."

The Comparably awards recognize companies that foster an exceptional workplace culture. The Best Company Outlook award is determined by employee ratings of a company's overall outlook, including direction and leadership. The Best Places to Work in the Bay Area award is based on employee ratings of a company's overall culture, including benefits, perks, and diversity. And the Best Engineering Team award is based on employee ratings of a company's engineering team, including innovation, skills, and communication.

"At Forethought, we strive to create an authentic and values-driven workplace where employees can do their best work," said Rachel Robinson, VP of People at Forethought. "We are honored to receive these Comparably awards in recognition of our efforts and look forward to continuing to create an environment that encourages our team to flourish."

Forethought is committed to building an innovative, values-driven culture and creating an exceptional workplace for its employees. If you’re interested in a career at Forethought, visit https://forethought.ai/careers/.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading generative AI company providing customer service automation that helps support teams maximize efficiency and productivity. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing generative AI, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing cases, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge—all from one platform.

