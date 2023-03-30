Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station stopped a human smuggling attempt north of Laredo, Texas.

On March 29, Border Patrol agents received a call from a concerned citizen of a tractor trailer possibly being used in a human smuggling attempt. Agents observed the tractor trailer and conducted a vehicle stop on I-35 near mile marker 36. As the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled into the nearby brush. Agents inspected the tractor trailer and discovered 14 individuals inside the sleeper area of the cab.

Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally from El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico. The undocumented individuals were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

