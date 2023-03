COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Wednesday, March 22, includes the following:

Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the 61st Annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 22 at 1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will present a proclamation to recognize Red Cross Month, State House, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.