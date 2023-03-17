DSI’s measure to increase application service time will end on 31 March

MACAU, March 17 - In order to cope with the surge in demand for application service in a short period of time, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has extended service hours to 9 p.m. and opens on Saturday and Sunday to receive applications for identity cards and travel documents since 7th February. Until present, over 48,000 residents have lodged applications. Recently, there is a significant decline in appointments for lodging application in the extended service hours. Therefore, the relevant measure will end on 31st March. DSI calls for citizens who need to apply for documents to make appointment for the relevant service as early as possible, so as to avoid hindrance to their travelling plan.

Citizens can make appointment for counter services in “Ticketing and Appointment for Counter Service” in “Macao One Account” or on DSI website ( www.dsi.gov.mo ). On-site ticketing will not be provided during the extended hours, but citizens can collect documents without appointment during that time. If citizens cannot show up as scheduled, they can cancel or change their appointment through “Macao One Account” or on DSI website to release the quotas for other citizens.

DSI calls for eligible persons to use “Macao One Account” or self-service kiosks in higher priority for lodging application. Please scan the relevant QR code for the demonstration videos of electronic application services. For enquiries, please call DSI hotline (2837-0777 or 2837-0888) or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.