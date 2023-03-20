Audigent Recognized by Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 Best Places to Work
Fast-growing identity and curation leader among select company in both the programmatic media and ad-tech industriesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data identity, curation, and activation platform, has been recognized by Business Intelligence Group in its 2023 Best Places to Work award program, which identifies the organizations doing all they can to improve performance by challenging their employees in fun and engaging work environments.
Audigent was among the only ad tech and programmatic media companies recognized by Business Intelligence Group this year. The 2023 Best Places to Work award program designates companies as “finalists” when their overall scores meet or exceed the 2023 benchmark. Audigent scored highly in categories ranging from how satisfied employees are with their organization, employees’ satisfaction with their roles, how likely they are to recommend an employer to a friend, and if they’re likely to recommend products or services from their employer to a friend or family member.
“We were thrilled to see that Audigent and it’s incredible team have been recognized here.” said Drew Stein, Audigent CEO and founder. “We focus on mission and culture at Audigent and creating an environment where everyone’s ideas and input are championed and encouraged. We love seeing that among all tech companies, our employees feel Audigent is one of the best places to work!"
Audigent has developed several long-term internal programs to support its culture of innovation, including weekly Friday all-hands meetings that create a public forum for everyone’s ideas, as well as bi-weekly small group meetings that focus on positivity and productivity. Beyond that, the company offers the ability to work remotely and unlimited PTO for its employees. Chief People Officer Scott Elias also serves as an in-house mentor who works with individual employees on performance planning and driving teamwork. The results speak for themselves as Audigent was named to the 2022 INC 5000, debuting as the 17th fastest growing tech company in NYC, 29th fastest growing tech company, and 249th fastest growing company in America as well as ranking 79th in the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Rich Cherecwich
Off the Record Media, LLC
email us here