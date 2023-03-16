Just Global Honors Bombora With Three ‘Dick Reed’ Awards for Partnership
Intent-data leader wins ABM Game Changer, Most Collaborative Partner, Unsung Hero
While many, many quality data and intent platforms exist, Bombora’s ability to deliver versatile, actionable data from strategic planning through media activation stands out.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just Global, the independent full-service agency that delivers authentic, inventive experiences for its clients, has given three top awards to Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, the companies recently announced.
— Just Global CEO Brandon Friesen
Just Global cited Bombora’s Planning & Measurement Suite, formerly known as Insights, as an “ABM Game Changer,” described Bombora’s sellers and account managers as its “Most Collaborative Partner,” and lauded Bombora Senior Insights Manager, Krystina Harrison, as Just Global’s “Unsung Hero of the Year.”
“These awards reflect our team’s appreciation for our partner Bombora,” said Just Global CEO Brandon Friesen. “While many, many quality data and intent platforms exist, Bombora’s ability to deliver versatile, actionable data from strategic planning through media activation stands out. Add its top-notch client services team -- filled with real, brilliant humans -- and it’s a winning combination.”
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders which companies are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant, improve performance across all activities, and drive a more predictable pipeline, especially when the market needs it the most.
“These awards testify to the work our team does every day, and the value our Intent data brings to our partners and customers,” said Bombora CEO and co-founder Erik Matlick. “We’re grateful to Just Global for this recognition and for being our trusted, valued partner from the beginning of this journey to build a world where business buyers value sales and marketing for their relevance, timeliness, and accuracy.”
About Just Global
Just Global is an integrated marketing agency built to service the world’s most impactful brands at a time of global digital transformation. At Just Global we live and breathe B2B. We ignite extraordinary business relationships. Our independent, global team actively engages with clients to put our deep B2B technical knowledge, unique market perspectives and buying process expertise to work. We maximize insights, spark creativity and leverage technology using our Brand-to-Revenue model to inspire brand loyalty and drive recurring revenue. From 1to1 ABM to 1-to-many category creation, we are the heart of B2B. Learn more: justglobal.com
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter