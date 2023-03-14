Tuesday, March 14

Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday aiming to increase the number of background checks to buy guns, promote more secure firearms storage and ensure U.S. law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer. The Democratic president was set to address his latest efforts to curb gun violence in a speech from Monterey Park, California. In January, a gunman stormed a dance hall in the community near Los Angeles and shot 20 people, killing 11, following a Lunar New Year celebration. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Evan Vucci)

WA House passes bill taking aim at warehouse productivity quotas

The Washington state House passed a bill seeking broader protections and transparency for warehouse employees. House Bill 1762, which received approval on March 6,would require employers to provide written descriptions of their production quotas and work speed data. Employers would have to factor in sufficient time for breaks and would be prohibited from retaliating over missed quotas. The bill would apply to employers with 100 or more employees at a single warehouse distribution center or 500 or more in-state employees at multiple warehouses. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (Shawna De La Rosa)

These test strips might help prevent fentanyl overdoses, but they’re illegal

Health officials say fentanyl test strips could help prevent accidental overdoses, but under current law, they’ve been illegal because they fall under the definition of drug paraphernalia. Lawmakers hope to change that with House Bill 1006, dubbed “Allisone’s Law, named for a young woman who died of a fentanyl overdose and whose mother, Genevieve Schofield, of Kent, is advocating for the test strips. The bill passed in the House and is now in the Senate for consideration. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

