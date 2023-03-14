Smartwatch Market Size to increase by $96.4 billion by 2028 | North America : Largest, Asia Pacific : Fastest-Growing
The global smartwatch market was valued at $20.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $96.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Market Overview
The smartwatch market is a rapidly growing industry that is driven by advancements in technology and the growing popularity of wearable devices. Smartwatches offer a variety of features, including fitness tracking, health monitoring, communication, and mobile payments. The demand for smartwatches is increasing as consumers seek wearable devices that offer convenience, functionality, and style. The trend in the market is towards more advanced features, including cellular connectivity, mobile payments, and health monitoring. As technology continues to advance, smartwatches are expected to become even more sophisticated, offering users an ever-increasing range of features and capabilities.
The largest market for smartwatches is North America, due to the high adoption rate of wearable devices in the region. The fastest-growing market for smartwatches is the Asia Pacific region, driven by the increasing adoption of smartwatches in China, India, and Japan.
Key Takeaways
- The global smartwatch market is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years, driven by the increasing popularity of wearable devices and advancements in technology.
- Standalone smartwatches are expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, as they offer more features and functionality than the companion and classic smartwatches.
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing adoption of smartwatches in China, India, and Japan.
- The personal assistance application segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, as smartwatches offer convenient access to voice assistants and other personal digital assistants.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing adoption of wearable devices
Advancements in technology
Growing awareness of health and fitness
Convenience and functionality
Restraints
High cost of smartwatches
Limited battery life
Privacy and security concerns
Opportunities
Expansion into emerging markets
Development of more advanced features and capabilities
Integration with other devices and platforms
Challenges
Competition from other wearable devices, such as fitness trackers and smart glasses
Limited battery life and storage capacity
Privacy and security concerns
Key Market Segments:
Type
Apple Watch Kit
Android Wear
Tizen
Embedded OS
Application
Personal Assistance
Medical and Health
Fitness
Personal Safety
Key Market Players included in the report:
Apple
Samsung
Sony
Motorola/Lenovo
LG
Pebble
Fitbit
Garmin
Withings
Polar
Asus
Huawei
ZTE
inWatch
Casio
TAG Heuer
TomTom
Qualcomm
Recent Development in Smartwatch Market
- Increased Focus on Health Monitoring: With the growing awareness of health and fitness, smartwatch manufacturers are placing increased emphasis on health monitoring features. For example, the latest Apple Watch models include features such as blood oxygen monitoring, ECG readings, and sleep tracking.
- Integration with Digital Assistants: Many smartwatch manufacturers are integrating their devices with popular digital assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. This allows users to control their smart home devices, set reminders, and access other features with voice commands.
- Cellular Connectivity: Standalone smartwatches with cellular connectivity are becoming increasingly popular, as they allow users to make and receive calls and messages without a smartphone.
- Wear OS Rebranding: In 2021, Google announced a rebranding of its smartwatch platform from "Android Wear" to "Wear OS." The move is aimed at making the platform more accessible to non-Android users.
- Growing Popularity of Luxury Smartwatches: Luxury brands such as TAG Heuer, Montblanc, and Louis Vuitton are entering the smartwatch market, offering high-end models with premium materials and advanced features.
- Expansion into Emerging Markets: Smartwatch manufacturers are expanding into emerging markets such as India, China, and Southeast Asia, where there is a growing demand for wearable devices.
FAQs
Q: Can smartwatches be used without a smartphone?
A: Some standalone smartwatches can be used without a smartphone, as they have cellular connectivity and can make and receive calls and messages. However, most smartwatches require a smartphone for initial setup and to access certain features.
Q: Can smartwatches be used for mobile payments?
A: Yes, many smartwatches have mobile payment capabilities, allowing users to make payments with a simple tap of their wrist.
Q: How long does the battery of a smartwatch last?
A: The battery life of a smartwatch varies depending on the model and usage, but most smartwatches need to be charged daily or every other day.
Q: Are smartwatches waterproof?
A: Many smartwatches are water-resistant or waterproof, but the level of resistance varies by model. Users should check the manufacturer's specifications before exposing their smartwatch
