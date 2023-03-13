Mobile Phones Market | Revolutionizing Communication: Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple were the Leading Companies

Mobile Phone Market

201 Mn mobile phones were shipped in 2022. This is a decline of 12% annually. The number of feature phones shipped was 57 Mn an 18% decrease YoY.

The mobile phone market has been growing rapidly over the past few years, driven by increasing demand for smartphones and advancements in technology. Mobile phones have become an integral part of modern life, providing users with the ability to communicate, access the internet, and perform a wide range of tasks on the go.

Market Evaluation:

According to a report by Market.us, the global mobile phone market size was valued at USD 1.44 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.55 trillion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2021 to 2025.

Here are the top 5 smartphone vendor highlights for 4Q22:

1. Xiaomi: Xiaomi maintained its lead in the global market, with a 16% share of smartphone shipments in 4Q22. The company's strong performance was mainly driven by its affordable yet feature-rich smartphones, which resonated well with consumers across different markets.

2. Samsung: Samsung continued to be a strong contender in the global smartphone market, with a 14% share of the shipments in 4Q22. The company's flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S and Note series, remained popular among consumers, while its mid-range and budget smartphones also gained traction in emerging markets.

3. Vivo: vivo emerged as a strong player in the global smartphone market, with a 10% share of the shipments in 4Q22. The company's focus on design, camera features, and user experience helped it to differentiate from its competitors and gain market share.

4. OPPO: OPPO also performed well in 4Q22, with a 9% share of the smartphone shipments. The company's strong presence in the Asian market, particularly in China and India, helped it to maintain its position as one of the top smartphone vendors globally.

5. realme: realme rounded up the top 5 smartphone vendors in 4Q22, with a 7% share of the shipments. The company's affordable yet high-performance smartphones, targeted towards young consumers, helped it to gain market share in emerging markets.

Key Highlights

* Shipments to online channels fell by 6% YoY. But with a record 53%, this is a significant drop. The offline channel fell by 15% YoY.

* 50 Million 5G smartphones were sold this year, with an average selling price of US$395 (US$431 in 2021), a decrease from the US$431 in 2021. 5G devices will make up around 60% of 2023 shipments, with more affordable launches in 2023.

* MediaTek and Qualcomm smartphones had a decline in market share while UNISOC saw its share rise to 14%. Large volumes were generated by realme and Samsung within the entry-level 4G segments.

* The mid-premium segment of US$300-500 was up 20%, 55% and US$500+ respectively. Sub-US$300 saw a 15% drop. Apple held its lead in premium segments of US$500+ with a 60% market share. (iPhone 13 was the 3rd most sold device in 2022). Samsung followed with 21%.

Market Growth and Trend:

The mobile phone market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for smartphones. The use of mobile devices for internet access has become widespread, with consumers relying on their smartphones for a wide range of activities such as social media, email, and online shopping.

In addition to this, the mobile phone market is also being driven by the increasing availability of affordable smartphones in emerging markets. The rising disposable income and growing middle class in these regions have led to increased demand for smartphones, driving growth in the market.

Largest and Fastest Growing Market:

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for mobile phones, driven by the high population in the region and increasing adoption of smartphones. China and India are the two largest markets in the region, accounting for a significant portion of the overall market.

Market Segmentation

Type

Android

IOS

WindowsPhone

Application

Online

Specialty Store

Academic & Research Institutes

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global mobile phones Market are:

HUAWEI

Xiaomi

Apple

SAMSUNG

OPPO

Vivo

Lenovo

MEIZU

LG

HTC

Microsoft

Motorola

ZTE

Coolpad

Hisense

SONY

PHILIPS

NOKIA

Nubia

ZUK

Recent Developments:

The mobile phone market has seen significant advancements in technology in recent years, with manufacturers introducing new features and technologies to attract consumers. The adoption of 5G technology is one of the most significant developments in the market, offering faster download speeds and improved connectivity. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly focused on improving the camera and display capabilities of smartphones to meet consumer demand.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global mobile phones market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

