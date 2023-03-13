Compression Wear And Shapewear Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, Driven by the growing demand for Performance Recover

Compression Wear And Shapewear Market

The Compression Wear & Shapewear Market was valued at UЅD $4,648.7 Мn in 2020 and is projected to register а САGR of 9.3% over the next 10 years.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Compression wear and shapewear are designed to provide support, comfort, and shape for the body. They are used in a variety of settings, such as sports, fitness, and daily wear. The market includes products such as compression stockings, compression leggings, shapewear bodysuits, and waist trainers.

The market demand for compression wear and shapewear is driven by the increasing focus on health and fitness, as well as the growing interest in body positivity and self-confidence. The trend in the market is towards the development of more versatile and functional products that can be used in a variety of settings, such as work, travel, and leisure.

The largest market for compression wear and shapewear is North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The fastest growing market is expected to be Asia Pacific due to the increasing adoption of compression wear and shapewear by consumers in countries such as China and India.

Key Takeaways:

- The global compression wear and shapewear market is growing due to increasing awareness about the benefits of these products for health, fitness, and appearance.

- The largest market is expected to be North America due to the high demand for compression wear and shapewear among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

- The key drivers of the market include the growing popularity of athleisure and fitness trends, the increasing adoption of compression wear and shapewear by people of all ages and body types, and the rising demand for comfortable and supportive clothing.

- The key challenges facing the market include the lack of standardization in sizing and fit, concerns about the impact of tight clothing on circulation and breathing, and the need for effective marketing and promotion to reach a wider audience.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The key drivers of the market include the growing popularity of athleisure and fitness trends, the increasing adoption of compression wear and shapewear by people of all ages and body types, and the rising demand for comfortable and supportive clothing.

Restraints:

The key restraints facing the market include the lack of standardization in sizing and fit, concerns about the impact of tight clothing on circulation and breathing, and the need for effective marketing and promotion to reach a wider audience.

Opportunities:

The key opportunities in the market include the development of more innovative and functional products that can address specific needs and preferences of consumers, the potential for compression wear and shapewear to support recovery and rehabilitation after injury or surgery, and the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Challenges:

The key challenges facing the market include the lack of standardization in sizing and fit, concerns about the impact of tight clothing on circulation and breathing, and the need for effective marketing and promotion to reach a wider audience.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Compression Wear

Shirt

Bottoms

Sleeves

Other Compression Wear

Shapewear

Corsets

Waist Cinchers

Gusset Closure

Other Shapewear

Segmentation by Gender:

Men

Women

Segmentation by Application:

Performance Recover

Body Shaping & Lifestyle

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Multi-Retail Stores

Specialty-Retail Stores

Online Channel

Other Channels

Segmentation by Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Plus-Sizes

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global compression wear and shapewear Market are:

Marks & Spencer Group Plc

Essity Aktiebolag

Hanesbrands Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

ASICS Corp.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

MIZUNO Corporation

DESCENTE LTD.

Spanx Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

2XU Pty. Ltd.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global compression wear and shapewear market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

Research Methodology

Market.us has developed a unique research method to analyze the global compression wear and shapewear market growth and draw conclusions about the market's future prospects. This combination of primary research and secondary research helps analysts to guarantee the accuracy and reliability in the drawn conclusions.

Analysts used secondary sources to produce the compression wear and shapewear market report, including statistics from company annual reports and SEC filings. Analysts interviewed top managers, product portfolio managers as well as CEOs and market intelligence executives, which were all part of the primary source for our market study.

These secondary and primary sources provided valuable information during interviews. This serves as validation from industry leaders. This report can address specific details and queries about the global marketplace with precision thanks to its access to both an extensive internal repository, and to proprietary databases from other sources. The top-down approach is used to evaluate the numbers of each segment and counter-validate them. Market.us has been able to provide more accurate and reliable estimates of future market prospects.

Recent Development:

In recent years, there have been significant developments in the compression wear and shapewear market, including the development of more advanced and comfortable fabrics, the incorporation of new technologies such as moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties, and the growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials. There has also been a focus on customization and personalization of products to meet the unique needs and preferences of consumers.

