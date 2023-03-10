Acoustic Panels Market is predicted to reach a revenue of USD 1,176.3 Mn by 2025

Acoustic Panels Market

The global acoustic panels market was valued at USD 783.4 mn in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,176.3 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The global acoustic panels market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for acoustic insulation from the construction and industrial sectors. Acoustic panels are used to absorb sound waves and reduce noise levels in various settings such as auditoriums, theaters, offices, and residential buildings. The market is also driven by the growing awareness about the importance of noise reduction for health and productivity.

Market Evaluation:

According to a report by Market.us, the worldwide acoustic panels market was valued at USD 783.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,176.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2025. The report highlights the increasing demand for acoustic panels in the construction sector, particularly in commercial and institutional buildings.

Market Demand and Trend:

The demand for acoustic panels is driven by the increasing focus on noise reduction solutions for improving productivity and overall well-being in various settings. The trend in the market is shifting towards eco-friendly and sustainable acoustic panel solutions made from recycled materials.

Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market:

The construction sector is the largest end-user of acoustic panels, accounting for the majority of the market share. The fastest-growing market is the industrial sector, which is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for acoustic insulation in industrial settings.

Key Takeaways:

-The global acoustic panels market is driven by the increasing demand for noise reduction solutions in various sectors.

-The construction sector is the largest end-user of acoustic panels, followed by the industrial and commercial sectors.

-The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for acoustic insulation in the construction and industrial sectors.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The key drivers of the acoustic panels market include the growing awareness about the importance of noise reduction for health and productivity, increasing demand for acoustic insulation in construction and industrial sectors, and rising construction activities in emerging economies.

Restraints:

The major restraint of the market is the high cost of acoustic panels, which limits their adoption in residential and small-scale applications.

Opportunities:

The increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable acoustic panel solutions presents a significant opportunity for market growth. Additionally, the growing trend of open-office spaces and co-working spaces is expected to increase the demand for acoustic panels in commercial settings.

Challenges:

The major challenge faced by the market is the availability of low-cost alternatives such as foam-based insulation solutions, which may limit the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Type

Wooden Acoustic Panels

Mineral Wool Acoustic Panels

Fabric Acoustic Panels

Polyester Acoustic Panels

Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global acoustic panels Market are:

STAR-USG

Beijing New Building Material

Armstrong

Saint-Gobain

Knauf Insulation

Burgeree

USG BORAL

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustic

Leeyin Acoustic Panel

Shengyuan

Same Acoustic panel Material

Hebei Bo Run-de

G&S Acoustics

Abstracta

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global acoustic panels market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

Research Methodology

Market.us has developed a unique research method to analyze the global acoustic panels market growth and draw conclusions about the market's future prospects. This combination of primary research and secondary research helps analysts to guarantee the accuracy and reliability in the drawn conclusions.

Analysts used secondary sources to produce the acoustic panels market report, including statistics from company annual reports and SEC filings. Analysts interviewed top managers, product portfolio managers as well as CEOs and market intelligence executives, which were all part of the primary source for our market study.

These secondary and primary sources provided valuable information during interviews. This serves as validation from industry leaders. This report can address specific details and queries about the global marketplace with precision thanks to its access to both an extensive internal repository, and to proprietary databases from other sources. The top-down approach is used to evaluate the numbers of each segment and counter-validate them. Market.us has been able to provide more accurate and reliable estimates of future market prospects.

