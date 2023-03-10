Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 65%

Global blockchain technology in the healthcare market was valued at USD 1,200 million in 2022. It is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 65%).

Market Overview:

The global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for secure and interoperable healthcare data, rising funding for blockchain-based start-ups, and government initiatives to implement blockchain in the healthcare sector.

The demand for blockchain technology in healthcare is driven by the need for secure and interoperable healthcare data, as well as the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and other digital healthcare systems. The trend of blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) is also gaining traction, as it enables organizations to easily adopt blockchain technology without incurring high costs.

North America is currently the largest market for blockchain technology in healthcare, owing to the presence of several key players in the region, increasing adoption of EHRs, and favorable government initiatives. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for blockchain technology in healthcare, driven by the increasing adoption of digital healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditures, and favorable government initiatives.

Key Takeaways:

-Blockchain technology in healthcare can improve data management, enhance security and privacy, and streamline healthcare processes.

-The technology can help reduce fraud, errors, and administrative costs, and improve supply chain management.

-The market is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing demand for secure and interoperable healthcare data, rising funding for blockchain-based start-ups, and government initiatives.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for secure and interoperable healthcare data
Rising funding for blockchain-based start-ups
Government initiatives to implement blockchain in the healthcare sector

Restraints:

Lack of awareness and understanding of blockchain technology
High costs of implementing blockchain-based solutions
Regulatory uncertainty and legal issues

Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of EHRs and other digital healthcare systems
Growing trend of blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS)
Collaborations and partnerships among key players in the market

Challenges:

Lack of standardization and interoperability of blockchain-based solutions
Data privacy and security concerns
Limited scalability of blockchain technology in healthcare

Market Segmentation

By Network Type
Public
Private
Other Network Type

By Application
Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability
Supply Chain Management
Claims Adjudication & Billing
Clinical Trials & eConsent
Other Applications

By End-User
Providers
Biopharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies
Payers
Other End-User

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global blockchain technology in healthcare Market are:

IBM
Patientory Inc.
Guardtim
iSolve, LLC
Solve.Care
Oracle
Change Healthcare
BurstIQ
Other Key Players

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global blockchain technology in healthcare market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

Research Methodology 

Market.us has developed a unique research method to analyze the global blockchain technology in healthcare market growth and draw conclusions about the market's future prospects. This combination of primary research and secondary research helps analysts to guarantee the accuracy and reliability in the drawn conclusions.

Analysts used secondary sources to produce the blockchain technology in healthcare market report, including statistics from company annual reports and SEC filings. Analysts interviewed top managers, product portfolio managers as well as CEOs and market intelligence executives, which were all part of the primary source for our market study.

These secondary and primary sources provided valuable information during interviews. This serves as validation from industry leaders. This report can address specific details and queries about the global marketplace with precision thanks to its access to both an extensive internal repository, and to proprietary databases from other sources. The top-down approach is used to evaluate the numbers of each segment and counter-validate them. Market.us has been able to provide more accurate and reliable estimates of future market prospects. 

You just read:

