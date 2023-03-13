Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,215 New WV Business Registrations for February of 2023

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,215 new businesses statewide during the month of February according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Wirt County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through February with a total of six new business registrations, a 3.33% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Monroe, Wetzel, Upshur and Mason Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 17 new business entities were registered in Monroe County in February of 2023. Wetzel County successfully registered 13 businesses. Upshur County reported 28 registrations for the month and Mason County registered 17 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for February were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Raleigh. Kanawha County successfully registered 134 businesses while Berkeley County reported 110 new registrations. Monongalia County had 89 businesses register. Jefferson County registered 72 new businesses while Cabell County totaled 69 new registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,218 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from March 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023. Berkeley County led all 55 counties with a 19.66% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

The WV One Stop Business Center Has Moved

To continue his efforts to make starting a new business in West Virginia as easy as possible, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has moved the WV One Stop Business Center (WV One Stop) to a new location in Charleston to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs.

The WV One Stop is now located at 13 Kanawha Blvd. West, Suite 201; Charleston, WV 25302. There is plenty of free parking available adjacent to the building.

Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov​. Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist are encouraged to call (304) 558-8000.​