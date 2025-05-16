"Just Three Questions!" with Delegate David Green discussing flood recovery efforts with Secretary of State Kris Warner

Charleston, W.Va. – During a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”, a video series focusing on West Virginia business leaders and entrepreneurs, Delegate David Green, joined Secretary of State Kris Warner to discuss the catastrophic flooding that hit southern West Virginia earlier this year and how the community is helping businesses get back on their feet.

Delegate David Green, the Assistant Majority Leader in the West Virginia Legislature, represents nearly all of McDowell County, House District 36. Delegate Green said, "There's not a business, there's not a person in McDowell County that hasn't been affected by this flood. It was just truly a travesty." He added, "The support, the love that we have gotten from businesses all throughout our state has been just phenomenal. We've actually had businesses that come down bringing their own equipment to work on our water lines.”

Secretary Warner said, “I was encouraged when I arrived, David, in McDowell County at the National Guard Armory. Well organized. I just couldn't believe what you and Sheriff Boomer Muncy had put together."

One restaurant transformed its business model and became a soup and sandwich kitchen while other businesses donated pipe, construction materials and financial contributions.

Delegate Green said, “I can’t just say enough how amazing the businesses around West Virginia have been to help West Virginians in time of need.”

The interview with Delegate Green and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.