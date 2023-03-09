VetStem, Inc. Announces Major Expansion of New Manufacturing and R&D Facilities

VetStem, Inc. has acquired three new GMP manufacturing and R&D facilities in the San Diego Biopharma corridor.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To keep up with rapid growth, regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem, Inc., acquired three manufacturing facilities in the San Diego Biopharma corridor. The acquisition of 13,765 square feet of class A biotech space brings online immediately operating GMP cleanroom suites (5) and supporting R&D laboratories (2), warehouses, offices, and conference space.

VetStem CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, stated, “This next expansion brings on very substantial GMP manufacturing capacity under our in-house control supporting both commercial and R&D programs and provides clinical supplies for our upcoming Canine Orthopedic Phase III trial. We expect this new manufacturing capacity will help sustain the continued growth of VetStem’s products.” Anne Hale, President and Chief Development Officer, added, “It will enable us to continue to fulfill our long-term commitment to deliver our life-changing treatments to patients around the world. This expansion allows VetStem to hire more employees experienced in the cell therapy field, further accelerating the VetStem allogeneic and autologous stem cell clinical programs.” These new facilities will be used for VetStem internal programs, manufacturing for its sister company, Personalized Stem Cells (PSC), and for contract manufacturing of new veterinary biologics.

As the first company to provide adipose-derived stem cell services to veterinarians in the United States and Canada, VetStem has processed over 15,000 patient samples resulting in over 35,000 stem cell treatments for animals. VetStem Cell Therapy has been primarily used for the treatment of orthopedic conditions but importantly also in a myriad of systemic diseases in neurology, cardiology, and immune-mediated conditions. Dr. Harman stated, “The data derived from treating these real disease conditions is immediately available to help translate the discoveries into human medicine in our sister company, PSC.” In a first-ever translational medicine achievement, PSC used VetStem dog and horse stem cell data to go directly from the company founding in 2018 to a Phase 2a clinical study in human knee arthritis in less than 7 months. In addition to domestic animals, VetStem has worked with multiple exotic animal organizations (including Sea World, the San Diego Zoo, and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park) to provide stem cell therapy for exotic species such as Dolphins, Sea Lions, Cheetahs, Elephants, multiple species of Rhinoceros, and 30 others.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

