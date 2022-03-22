VetStem, Inc. Achieves Industry Leading Stem Cell Processing Milestone

Bella receives an intravenous dose of VetStem Cell Therapy

Leading regenerative medicine company, VetStem, Inc. has processed over 15,000 patient samples resulting in over 35,000 stem cell treatments.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem, Inc., has reached a new stem cell processing milestone. The San Diego based company has processed over 15,000 patient samples resulting in over 35,000 stem cell treatments for animals across the United States and Canada. Over 2,200 veterinarians have utilized VetStem Cell Therapy processing services for their patients.

As the first company to provide adipose derived stem cell services to veterinarians in the United States and Canada, VetStem pioneered the use of adipose derived regenerative stem cells in veterinary medicine. VetStem Cell Therapy is primarily used for the treatment of orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis as well as injured tendons and ligaments in dogs, cats, and horses. In addition to domestic animals, VetStem has worked with multiple exotic animal organizations and their programs to provide stem cell therapy for several exotic species. To date, nearly 200 exotic animals have been treated. Those animals include elephants, cheetahs, rhinos, several species of bears, giraffes, penguins, dolphins and more.

A number of veterinarians have also used VetStem Cell Therapy to treat alternative conditions under the company’s clinical research programs. Animals have received treatment for conditions such as renal disease, inflammatory bowel disease, gingivostomatitis, and spinal conditions. According to VetStem Safety and Technical Services Veterinarian, Dr. Amber Vibert, “VetStem’s clinical research programs have been developed for diseases that have limited treatment options. We want to offer pet owners an alternative treatment to lifetime medications and potentially invasive medical procedures. Several patients treated under these programs have experienced an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy.”

With over 35,000 patient treatments and an average adverse event percentage of approximately 0.2%, VetStem continues to provide the highest quality stem cell processing services. VetStem has nearly 20 years of experiencing working within FDA Good Tissue Practices (GTP) guidelines and announced the formation of its human stem cell company, Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC), in 2018.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a

therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

