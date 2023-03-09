MiaRec to Exhibit at Enterprise Connect 2023
MiaRec will showcase new features from the latest release of its Conversation Intelligence and Automated Quality Management Platform at Enterprise Connect 2023
Enterprise Connect is a great event for connecting with business leaders and to keep up with the latest trends in the industry.”CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiaRec, the Conversation Intelligence and Automated Quality Management provider, will participate as an exhibitor at Enterprise Connect 2023, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, in booth #804. The event will take place March 27-30 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally.
— Gennadiy Bezko, CEO, MiaRec
For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Over three days of a sponsor expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software services, and applications, and helps attendees understand the industry.
MiaRec is a global provider of Conversation Intelligence and Automated Quality Management (AQM) software solutions for contact centers. Conversation Intelligence software records, transcribes, and analyzes calls helping businesses operate call centers with more visibility into agent performance and customer interactions. Automated Quality Management solutions allow businesses to automate what have traditionally been manual processes and workflows aimed at assuring quality within the call and contact center industry.
MiaRec’s unique combination of Conversation Intelligence and AQM features help provide a holistic approach to merging workforce optimization and workforce engagement capabilities. The MiaRec platform is powered by a proprietary speech engine and voice analytics technology enables businesses to scale their quality and compliance workflows and drive data-driven decision-making across key customer-oriented departments including marketing, product, sales, and service teams.
MiaRec CEO, Gennadiy Bezko, will be a speaker at the event, presenting the Top 5 Use Cases for Contact Center Auto QA and Conversation Intelligence at Enterprise Connect. Gennadiy will highlight how contact centers can improve contact center efficiency, ensure compliance with script adherence, use automatic data redaction to ensure PCI compliance, empower brands to make data-driven decisions, and provide a more accurate picture of Voice of the Customer (VoC).
About MiaRec
MiaRec, Inc. empowers organizations around the world with tools that enhance the relationship between company, agent, and customer. MiaRec’s Conversation Intelligence Platform combines voice analytics, automated quality management, call recording, and screen recording in one unified solution designed to improve business outcomes by enabling contact centers to save time through automation and transform through tailored business intelligence. MiaRec is an innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording and workforce engagement industries. MiaRec maintains its Silicon Valley headquarters in Campbell, California with offices and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.miarec.com
About Enterprise Connect
For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (www.nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.
Anthony Perez
MiaRec
+1 408-580-0150
sales@miarec.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook