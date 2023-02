Update No. 2: Royalton barracks / Fatal MV crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2000903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2023 - 11:07 AM

STREET: I-91 South

TOWN: Hartland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 64.6

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Snow/Slush

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Roberts

AGE: 83

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC)

PASSENGER #1: Juanita Young

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

SEAT BELT: Unknown

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: DHMC

PASSENGER #2: Roberta Roberts

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH

SEAT BELT: No

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: DHMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police was informed Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023, that one of the passengers in the vehicle involved in this crash, Juanita Young, 64, of Marlboro, Vermont, died at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The other passenger is identified as Roberta Roberts, 56, of Lebanon, New Hampshire. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

***Update No. 1, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023***

The victim who has died as a result of this crash is identified as David Roberts, 83, of Canaan, New Hampshire. Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, one for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries, and the other for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Their identities will be released following notification of relatives. The investigation into this crash remains active and ongoing.

***Initial news release, 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023***

On 02/23/2023 at approximately 11:07 pm, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Royalton Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle rollover on I-91 near mile marker 64.6 in the town of Hartland. The vehicle had been traveling southbound before losing control and crashing in the median. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the northbound travel lane. One male was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene. Two female passengers were transported to DHMC for their injuries.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.