Wednesday, February 22

Washington among 20 states that have joined the new Reproductive Freedom Alliance

On Tuesday, governors in 20 states, including Washington, announced the launch of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a non-partisan coalition committed to protecting and expanding reproductive health care in their states. According to a news release from Gov. Jay Inslee’s Office, the alliance will work to strengthen reproductive freedom in the face of an “unprecedented assault on abortion access and other forms of reproductive health care by states hostile to abortion rights and judges who are advancing their ideological agenda.” “This is an issue of freedom,” Inslee said in a statement. “Patients must have the freedom to make personal reproductive care decisions for themselves, without interference by activist politicians. Washington is taking strong action to protect these freedoms for every patient and provider in our state, and we are all in on the fight to protect a person’s right to an abortion across the country.” Continue reading at The Olympian.

Opinion: To know abuse without taking action is to condone abuse

There is nothing sacred about protecting child abuse. Sadly, we know that doing the right thing for the right thing’s sake is not always the case. Enter House Bill 1098, sponsored by state Rep. Amy Walen, and companion bill Senate Bill 5280, sponsored by Sen. Noel Frame, a childhood abuse survivor herself. Adding clergy to the list of mandated reporters with a giant asterisk should be unacceptable. To know abuse without taking action is to condone abuse — and to call acknowledging or providing a safe haven for a known abuser “sacred” or part of a spiritual practice should be unconscionable. Continuing to exempt religious activity that can give coverage to abuse, is to encourage complicity. As long as religious leaders are seen as trusted adults in the community, they must be held to the standards that come with that privilege and responsibility. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Mark Weber)



WA may soon expand dual-credit programs for high schoolers

The Washington Legislature is considering four bills this session to expand access to education programs that could enable nearly every student to earn college credit while in high school. Dual-credit programs, such as Running Start and College in the High School, give students across Washington the opportunity to earn college credit and their high school diploma simultaneously. Overall, they also cost significantly less than traditional four-year universities, for both students and the state. Students who engage in dual-credit programs while in high school are more likely to graduate from high school and to enroll in college and graduate with a degree or credential, according to research focused on expanding equity in higher education. Studies show that dual-credit programs have the biggest impact on students of color and low-income students. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Taija PerryCook)

Associated Press

Seattle becomes first city in U.S. to ban caste discrimination

Aberdeen Daily World

Legislature holds anticipated public hearing for Oakley Carlson Act (Rule, Senn)

Axios

Washington kids rank high for eating veggies, per CDC

Seattle police union accuses department of “spying” on officers

Washington state debates how to punish drug possession

Capital Press

Revised carbon bill advances in Washington; timber group leery (Reeves, Chapman, Lovelett)

Columbian

Early learning is child’s play at Hockinson pre-kindergarten class

Clark County arts groups, businesses get COVID aid from state

Everett Herald

Voters put a cap on property taxes, but lawmakers may soon erase it (Berg)

News Tribune

State inspects Tacoma psychiatric hospital after workers complain of violence, lice

Opinion: WA charter schools give hope to Black students. Shortchanging them is an injustice

Opinion: A Tacoma organization is still welcoming Ukrainians displaced by war. Here’s how many

Olympian

An app focused on history and stories of Black Washingtonians to be released in June

Puget Sound Business Journal

Survey: Women see progress in leadership roles but gaps on pay

States taking aim at occupational licensing in tight labor market

Seattle Times

Avalanche on WA’s Colchuck Peak kills 3; slide is nation’s deadliest this winter

WA lawmaker wants stronger domestic violence protections (Davis)

Federal court deals blow to potential sports gambling expansion in WA

Editorial: Thank you, Sen. Murray, for protecting consumers from unsafe cosmetics

Opinion: To know abuse without taking action is to condone abuse (Walen, Frame)

Skagit Valley Herald

Mount Vernon High School students perform during Latino Legislative Day event

Spokesman Review

Washington may require 30-minute recess at all schools (Nobles)

KING 5 TV (NBC)

House proposal would transition state to pay-per-mile system for drivers (Fey)

City of Tukwila, former officer took measures to cover up firing

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington bill to loosen restrictions on police pursuits faces challenges in Legislature (Rule)

KUOW Public Radio

WA bill meant to safeguard foster children appears to have died in committee

Crosscut

Seattle exotic dancers organize to improve ‘predatory’ conditions (Saldaña, Orwall)

The burden of rent in Washington’s smaller cities

WA may soon expand dual-credit programs for high schoolers (Paul)

Rifle ban among gun-control bills advancing in the WA Legislature (Hansen, Hackney, Peterson, Berry, Pedersen)

MyNorthwest

Mayor Harrell’s State of Seattle address: ‘A lot to be optimistic about’

Washington State Ferries back in service after weather, mechanical issues