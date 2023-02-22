Join MDC March 22 for Wild Webcast on Invasive Plants and Animals

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in learning about invasive animal and plant species in Missouri to join its Wild Webcast on Invasive Plant and Animal Species online on Wednesday, March 22, from noon to 1 p.m.

Register in advance for the MDC Wild Webcast on Invasive Plant and Animal Species online at short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yb and then join the webcast live at noon on March 22. Registered attendees will receive a reminder email before the webcast.

Invasive species are aggressive, non-native plants and animals that reproduce and spread rapidly and can cause harm to the environment, economy, and/or human health. Invasive species are usually intentionally or unintentionally brought to new locations that are very far from their native lands. The new species then have few if any natural predators or controls to keep them from quickly taking over a landscape.

Some invasive species particularly problematic in Missouri are: callery pear trees, zebra mussels, sericea lespedeza, invasive carp, garlic mustard, emerald ash borers, Japanese stilt grass, hydrilla, bush honeysuckle, and feral hogs.

MDC Invasive Species Ecologist Angela Sokolowski will share her expertise during the webcast in what individuals, communities, and organizations can do to identify invasive species, control their spread, and even eliminate them is some situations.

“Invasive species are one of the biggest challenges conservation faces today,” said Sokolowski. “They are increasing in numbers and locations, are very difficult to control, and can be very expensive to eliminate. The good news is there are some simple and inexpensive things people can do help stop the spread of some invasive species. Join our MDC webcast on invasive species on March 22 at noon to learn more.”