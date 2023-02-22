Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,500 in the last 365 days.

Join MDC March 22 for Wild Webcast on Invasive Plants and Animals

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in learning about invasive animal and plant species in Missouri to join its Wild Webcast on Invasive Plant and Animal Species online on Wednesday, March 22, from noon to 1 p.m.

Register in advance for the MDC Wild Webcast on Invasive Plant and Animal Species online at short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yb and then join the webcast live at noon on March 22. Registered attendees will receive a reminder email before the webcast.

Invasive species are aggressive, non-native plants and animals that reproduce and spread rapidly and can cause harm to the environment, economy, and/or human health. Invasive species are usually intentionally or unintentionally brought to new locations that are very far from their native lands. The new species then have few if any natural predators or controls to keep them from quickly taking over a landscape.

Some invasive species particularly problematic in Missouri are: callery pear trees, zebra mussels, sericea lespedeza, invasive carp, garlic mustard, emerald ash borers, Japanese stilt grass, hydrilla, bush honeysuckle, and feral hogs.

MDC Invasive Species Ecologist Angela Sokolowski will share her expertise during the webcast in what individuals, communities, and organizations can do to identify invasive species, control their spread, and even eliminate them is some situations.  

“Invasive species are one of the biggest challenges conservation faces today,” said Sokolowski. “They are increasing in numbers and locations, are very difficult to control, and can be very expensive to eliminate. The good news is there are some simple and inexpensive things people can do help stop the spread of some invasive species. Join our MDC webcast on invasive species on March 22 at noon to learn more.”

You just read:

Join MDC March 22 for Wild Webcast on Invasive Plants and Animals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.