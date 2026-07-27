Join MDC Aug. 29 for A Morning of Nature Art with Noppadol Paothong in Blue Springs

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BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites nature lovers, photo buffs, and others to discover nature through the lens of MDC Photographer Noppadol Paothong on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10-11 a.m. at the MDC Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs. Enjoy Paothong’s stories through an immersive presentation featuring his photography.

Paothong is an award-winning nature and conservation photographer whose work is featured in the MDC Missouri Conservationist and Xplor magazines along with many national publications such as Audubon, National Wildlife, Ranger Rick, and more. As an Associate Fellow of the International League of Conservation Photographers, some of Paothong’s work focuses on rare and endangered species such as the grassland grouse and their threatened habitats.

All attendees must be at least 18 years of age. Seating is limited. Registration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217687.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.