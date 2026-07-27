MDC welcomes north St. Louis County residents to Bellefontaine Conservation Area for BCA Community Day August 8

NORTH St. LOUIS Co., Mo.—There’s nature in every neighborhood; it brings benefits to every resident and the whole community.

To highlight nature’s connections in North St. Louis County, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting the BCA Community Day event at Bellefontaine Conservation Area in Bellefontaine Neighbors on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. – noon, located at 10699 Bellefontaine Rd, St. Louis, MO 63137. This is a free nature-themed event and is open to all ages with no registration necessary to attend the event.

Visitors are welcome to explore the conservation area through multiple hands-on activities, including guided hikes, bird watching, fishing, pond dip netting, nature journaling, and more. MDC will provide all equipment needed and normal fishing permit requirements will be waived for participants at this event. Sign up for programs can be done the day of the event at the respective program table.

Bonus activities will include outdoor yoga at 10 a.m. (participants should bring their own mats) and a Step and Slide Dance Class at 11 a.m. Visitors will also enjoy family-friendly DJ music and free ice cream.

A free raffle will give participants chances to win a bird watching kit, a bicycle and helmet, a fishing rod and tacklebox, and free admission tickets that can be used at the Missouri Botanical Garden, Butterfly House, or Shaw Nature Reserve.

Most importantly, residents will get a chance to discover this 133-acre gem in St. Louis' north county, a nature in the neighborhood retreat within easy reach of many nearby residential areas. Bellefontaine Conservation Area offers black bass, white bass, and sunfish fishing from a half hour before sunrise to sunset every day. There’s also a picnic pavilion and two short, paved and level walking trails are suitable for people of all mobility levels.

Bellefontaine Conservation Area is located at 10699 Bellefontaine Road in North St. Louis County. From I-270, take Highway 367 south about one half mile to the Missouri Veterans Home entrance, then Veterans Home driveway east to the area entrance.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.