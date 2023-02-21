Gummy Vitamins Market Size, Trends Industry Report 2023 | Opportunity and Forecast till 2028
Significant growth in the nutraceutical industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gummy Vitamins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028, The global gummy vitamins market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25% during 2023-2028.
Gummy vitamins refer to dietary supplements that are easily chewable and comprise vitamin A, B6, B12, E, D3, D2, K, calcium, biotin, zinc, iron, potassium, thiamin, and magnesium. They are manufactured from gelatin, corn starch, water, sugar, and various colorings. They are widely available in different shapes, sizes, and flavors and are convenient for consumers facing difficulty in swallowing pills. Besides this, as they offer better taste as compared to other forms of vitamin supplements due to various flavorings, they are widely consumed by adults and children across the globe.
Gummy Vitamins Market Trends:
At present, the rising demand for gummy vitamins around the world, as they nourish hair and promote growth, represents one of the key factors supporting the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of gummy vitamins among individuals due to improved skin benefits is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, the rising demand for gummy vitamins among the masses, as they prevent nutrient deficiencies and chronic diseases, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the wide availability of gummy vitamins through various distribution channels, such as online and offline stores, is offering a lucrative growth opportunity to industry investors. Furthermore, key players are introducing several gummy vitamins for vegans and diabetic individuals, which is strengthening the growth of the market.
Global Gummy Vitamins Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Bayer AG
Bettera Wellness LLC
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
Hero Nutritionals
Ion Labs Inc. (DCC plc)
Nature's Way Products LLC. (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG)
Pfizer Inc.
Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd)
Santa Cruz Nutritionals
SmartyPants Vitamins (Unilever plc)
The Honest Company Inc.
Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, demographics and sales channel.
Breakup by Type:
Single Vitamin
Multi Vitamin
Prebiotics and Probiotics
Breakup by Demographics:
Children
Adult
Breakup by Sales Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Speciality Stores
Retail Pharmacies
Online Stores
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
