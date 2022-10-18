India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Driven by Development of Low-Smoke Variants

The market is primarily driven by the growing use of incense-based products to perform various religious activities.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “India Incense Sticks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that The India incense sticks (agarbatti & dhoop) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Agarbatti and dhoop refer to scented smoke-emitting products that are manufactured using natural substances, which can be burned to release aromatic and fragrant smoke. An agarbatti represents an incense stick that consists of fragrance oils, a powdered mix of wood sawdust, and water on a thin bamboo stick. On the other hand, a dhoopbatti, or dhoop, is prepared from the extracts of Commiphora wightii trees that are mixed with ghee, various herbs, and other aromatic products and is generally obtainable in the form of thick sticks and cones. Incense sticks are extensively available in retail, departmental, specialized, and online stores across the country.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

List of Major Key Players:

Aswathiah & Bros

Hari Darshan Sevashram Private Limited

Hem Corporation Private Limited

ITC Limited, Moksh Agarbattis Company

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH)

Ranga Rao & Sons Private Limited

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (925PAL24)

Shree Kalpana Perfumery Works Private Limited

India Incense Sticks Market Trends:

The escalating consumer preference for fragrance-based products for several religious, spiritual, meditational, and therapeutic purposes is among the primary factors driving the India incense sticks (agarbatti and dhoop) market. Besides this, the rising presence of temples across the country that conduct various religious events and rituals is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of innovative, fruity, and floral fragrances, such as cinnamon, lemongrass, strawberry, and green apple, by the leading manufacturers is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, religious establishments utilize agarbatti and dhoop in their daily spiritual and pastoral regime, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials, low operational costs, and the development of low-smoke product variants are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of sanctuaries, the expanding tourism industry, and the inflating disposable income of the population are anticipated to propel the India incense sticks (agarbatti and dhoop) market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Agarbatti

Dhoop

Breakup by Demographics:

Urban

Rural

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialized Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

