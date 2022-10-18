Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,858 in the last 365 days.

India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Driven by Development of Low-Smoke Variants

India Incense Sticks

The market is primarily driven by the growing use of incense-based products to perform various religious activities.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “India Incense Sticks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that The India incense sticks (agarbatti & dhoop) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Agarbatti and dhoop refer to scented smoke-emitting products that are manufactured using natural substances, which can be burned to release aromatic and fragrant smoke. An agarbatti represents an incense stick that consists of fragrance oils, a powdered mix of wood sawdust, and water on a thin bamboo stick. On the other hand, a dhoopbatti, or dhoop, is prepared from the extracts of Commiphora wightii trees that are mixed with ghee, various herbs, and other aromatic products and is generally obtainable in the form of thick sticks and cones. Incense sticks are extensively available in retail, departmental, specialized, and online stores across the country. 

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-incense-sticks-agarbatti-dhoop-market/requestsample

List of Major Key Players:

Aswathiah & Bros
Hari Darshan Sevashram Private Limited
Hem Corporation Private Limited
ITC Limited, Moksh Agarbattis Company
Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH)
Ranga Rao & Sons Private Limited
Patanjali Ayurved Limited (925PAL24)
Shree Kalpana Perfumery Works Private Limited

India Incense Sticks Market Trends: 

The escalating consumer preference for fragrance-based products for several religious, spiritual, meditational, and therapeutic purposes is among the primary factors driving the India incense sticks (agarbatti and dhoop) market. Besides this, the rising presence of temples across the country that conduct various religious events and rituals is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of innovative, fruity, and floral fragrances, such as cinnamon, lemongrass, strawberry, and green apple, by the leading manufacturers is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, religious establishments utilize agarbatti and dhoop in their daily spiritual and pastoral regime, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials, low operational costs, and the development of low-smoke product variants are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of sanctuaries, the expanding tourism industry, and the inflating disposable income of the population are anticipated to propel the India incense sticks (agarbatti and dhoop) market over the forecasted period. 

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-incense-sticks-agarbatti-dhoop-market 

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Agarbatti 
Dhoop

Breakup by Demographics:

Urban
Rural

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores
Departmental Stores
Specialized Stores
Online Stores
Others 

Breakup by Region:

North India
South India
East India
West India

Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

India Electric Water Heater Market Expanding at a CAGR of 8.60% during 2022-2027

India EV Charging Station Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis Report 2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/592796400/india-human-resource-hr-technology-market-expanding-at-a-cagr-of-9-9-during-2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/592798978/india-safes-and-vaults-market-size-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-7-9-during-2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/592800115/india-grow-light-market-expanding-at-a-cagr-of-14-4-during-2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/575895956/india-health-and-wellness-market-size-industry-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast-2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/586458305/india-digital-camera-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Driven by Development of Low-Smoke Variants

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.