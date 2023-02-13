Fitness App Market Size 2023 Expected To Reach US$ 7.5 Billion With CAGR Of 26.9% By 2028
The rising penetration of internet connectivity and the inflating sales of smartphones are among the major factors fueling the growth of the fitness app market.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Fitness App Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," The global fitness app market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9% during 2023-2028.
Fitness App Industry Definition and Application:
A fitness app refers to an application designed to be downloaded on an electronic device, such as a smartphone, personal computer (PC), wearables, and tablet. It is easy and convenient to use, and consumers can easily track all their daily physical activities and water and food intake. It allows users to communicate easily with a personal trainer or nutritionist for health concerns. It provides instructions on doing proper exercises and other physical activities to consumers. It also assists in offering knowledge about nutritional diet intake for better health results and maintaining a healthy body. Besides this, it is widely utilized to record calories burn, identify heart rates, oxygen levels, and blood sugar levels, and collect data on walking, running, swimming, and cycling across the globe.
Global Fitness App Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, stroke, and heart attacks, represents one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the increasing utilization of fitness apps due to the rising preference towards fitness and weight reduction among the masses is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for fitness apps due to rapid digitalization and the increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices across the globe is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the growing awareness about physical and mental well-being among individuals is offering a positive market outlook. Furthermore, key players operating in this industry are introducing live-streaming interactive workout sessions in a fitness app, which is bolstering the growth of the market.
Fitness App Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Aaptiv Inc.
Adidas AG
Appinventiv
Applico LLC
ASICS India Pvt. Ltd (ASICS Corporation)
Azumio Inc.
Fitbit Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)
MyFitnessPal Inc.
Nike Inc.
Noom Inc.
Wahoo Fitness.
The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, platform and device.
Breakup by Type:
Exercise and Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition
Activity Tracking
Others
Breakup by Platform:
Android
IOS
Others
Breakup by Device:
Smartphones
Tablets
Wearable Devices
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
