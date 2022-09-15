Deodorant Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
The Deodorant Market is primarily driven by the growing preference for personal grooming products among individuals.
The latest research study “Deodorant Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that The global deodorants market size reached US$ 26.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.81% during 2022-2027.
Covid-19 Impact:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Industry Definition and Application:
Deodorants represent specialized formulations that are used for preventing or removing body odor. They are available in numerous product categories, such as sprays, roll-ons, gels, wipes, sticks, etc. These deodorants consist of several anti-microbial agents, fragrances, and alcohol-based carriers that control the production of sweat, reduce bacterial breakdown, and prevent unpleasant odors in feet, armpits, and other parts of the body. They even help to minimize various skin-related issues, including itching, skin rashes, and redness. Consequently, deodorants are extensively utilized by both male and female consumers across the globe.
Global Deodorants Market Industry Trends and Drivers:
The escalating demand for personal grooming products and the growing participation of females in the workforce are among the key factors driving the deodorants market. Besides this, the shifting preferences toward premium and innovative fragrances and scented products, especially among millennials are also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the development of organic and aluminum-free products by leading market players that incorporate natural ingredients, such as activated charcoal, coconut oil, baking soda, essential oils, floral extracts, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of sustainable green packaging solutions with appealing designs and the inflating investments in aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers through social media platforms and celebrity endorsements for attracting a wider customer base and improving profitability are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce retail channel, the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, and the elevating urbanization, specifically in developing countries, are anticipated to bolster the deodorants market over the forecasted period.
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Product Type:
Sprays
Roll-On
Creams
Gels
Wipes
Sticks
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Pharmacies
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Metal
Plastic
Others
By Geography:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
List of Major Key Players:
Adidas AG (ETR: ADS)
Avon Products Inc (BVMF: NTCO3)
(Natura & Co.) (BVMF: NTCO3)
Beiersdorf AG (maxingvest ag)
Cavinkare Private Limited
Church & Dwight Co. Inc (NYSE: CHD)
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL)
Godrej Consumer Products Limited (NSE: GODREJCP)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: HEN3)
Lion Corporation (TYO: 4912)
L'Oréal (EPA: OR)
The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever Plc
