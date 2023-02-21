Audigent Chief Commercial Officer Jake Abraham Joins Prebid.org Board of Directors
Audigent’s publisher business lead will play role in evolving the open-source monetization tools for the programmatic ad industryNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data identity, curation, and activation platform, today announced that Chief Commercial Officer Jake Abraham has been elected by the prebid ad tech membership to the board of directors for Prebid.org, representing technology member companies.
Abraham joins a group of technologists and business leaders from across the ad tech ecosystem, including Mike Racic, President of Prebid.org; Garrett McGrath, Chairman of the Prebid.org board of directors and SVP of Product Management at Magnite; Ankur Srivastava, Vice President, Product Management at PubMatic; Alex Krassel, Vice President, Engineering at Xandr; Jason Tollestrup, Vice President, Programmatic Strategy and Yield at The Washington Post; Kanishk Prasad, Principal Product Manager Lead at The Trade Desk; Michael McNeeley, SVP, Product at Index Exchange; Phil Bohn, SVP, Sales and Revenue at Mediavine; Patrick McCann, Senior Vice President, Research at CafeMedia; and Paul Ryan, CTO at OpenX.
Together this group oversees and cultivates Prebid.org, helping to define programmatic best practices, create standards, and define open-source solutions for the entire ecosystem. Prebid.org manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, and Prebid Server, as well as projects focused on Identity, Video and CTV. This includes the forthcoming Programmatic Guaranteed specification, which is being drafted in cooperation between buyers and sellers.
"We are excited to have Jake Abraham from Audigent join the board at Prebid.org,” said Mike Racic, President of Prebid.org. “Jake brings a wealth of knowledge, relationships, and a deep understanding of the interplay between publishers and technology providers in today's ecosystem. He is an ideal person to represent the broader ad tech community and help guide Prebid.org toward a future where publishers, ad buyers, and technology companies all benefit from unified, open-source auction solutions."
Abraham leads all partnership deals across Audigent's product lines and spearheads the company’s publisher and data company relationships within the tech, media, and data verticals, keeping the company at the forefront of innovation in the advertising ecosystem. In 2022, the company launched the industry’s first cookieless identity-based header bidding solution with UPROXX, MediaMath, Freestar, and The MediaGrid. Abraham also oversees the company’s first-party data monetization product and media curation product.
“As the programmatic advertising landscape grows in complexity, we must constantly be balancing the ability for publishers and buyers to access the best tools for transparency and efficiency in media,” said Abraham. “Prebid.org is out front in developing monetization solutions that benefit publishers and the buy side while maintaining the unique technological solutions that advertisers have come to rely on. It’s a privilege to join this board and help define Prebid.org’s future path.”
“Jake started his career on the creative side of our industry. That experience – and a fierce defense of creators – have defined his perspective throughout his ad tech career, making him a unique champion for content publisher issues,” said Greg Williams, President of Audigent. “As a result, Jake has been a driving force at Audigent as the company has, over the past two years, built a curation solution that provides a win-win-win for ad buyers, publishers, and consumers.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Prebid.org
Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.
Media Contacts:
Prebid.org
Charlstie Veith
press@prebid.org
Rich Cherecwich
Off the Record Media, LLC
rich@offtherecordmedia.net