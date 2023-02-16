Phrase Welcomes Data Technology and Product Industry Executive Simone Bohnenberger-Rich, PhD as Chief Product Officer
We are thrilled to have Simone take on this critical leadership role as we have exciting plans for Phrase in 2023 and beyond.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phrase, the global leader in cloud-based localization technology, has appointed Simone Bohnenberger-Rich, PhD as Chief Product Officer, further expanding its worldwide leadership team and leaning into its commitment to product innovation. Bohnenberger-Rich brings over a decade of experience at the forefront of data technology and product oversight in leadership roles in the AI products and solutions space. She joins the fast growing company as its impressive momentum continues to build worldwide. In 2022 alone, the business saw a 38% growth YOY, and with ambitious growth plans for 2023, Bohnenberger-Rich joins at a critical time. She will oversee the ongoing development strategy of the market leading Phrase Localization Suite and the overall product roadmap.
— Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase
“We are thrilled to have Simone take on this critical leadership role as we have exciting plans for Phrase in 2023 and beyond, as every global company is now building or even accelerating its localization strategy,” said Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase. “Increasingly, business leaders understand that localization is more than merely translation and forms a core pillar in their plans for growth. And enterprise-grade, cloud-based, AI-led localization technology is crucial to the sort of authentic engagement that drives global business in both existing and new markets. Simone’s experience in these fields make her a superb addition to our team at exactly the right time as we propel our product capabilities to new heights.”
Bohnenberger-Rich joins Phrase following a five-year post at Eigen Technologies, a B2B no-code AI company empowering users to solve their most challenging data problems, ultimately serving as SVP of Product. Her time at Eigen was preceded by years in strategy consulting at Monitor Deloitte, where she advised clients on growth strategies, at the intersection of data and technology.
“I’m delighted to join Phrase at an exciting turning point in the industry. Customers want smart solutions that can solve a much broader set of their localization needs and which offer next generation automation and integration with unrivaled quality and scale, leveraging the best of AI,” Bohnenberger-Rich said.
“The company’s vision, powerful product suite and commitment to AI and Machine Translation is disrupting the industry and setting new standards in terms of the value that companies can expect localization solutions to unlock. Leveraging my experience in both AI and the enterprise space, I’m looking forward to helping the team continue to deliver the most advanced localization suite, raising the bar of what localization technology can and should do.”
About Phrase
Phrase is a cloud-based localization solution that enables organizations of all sizes to open the door to global business through advanced automation and a broad variety of integrations. The Phrase Localization Suite is equipped with the leading translation management system, a specialized platform for software and digital products, and it supports 500+ languages, 50+ file types, 30+ machine translation engines, and 50+ integrations. The enterprise-grade suite enables users to drive growth with a connected ecosystem of tools. Organizations like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, and thousands of others trust in Phrase and accelerate their global growth by giving people the content they need, in the language they speak. For further information visit www.phrase.com
