Generative AI Leader Forethought Recognized as One of G2's Best Software Products for 2023

Forethought has earned a spot on G2's 2023 Best Software Awards in two categories: "Analytics and AI Products" and "Customer Service Products"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forethought, the leading generative AI for customer support automation, today announced it has been named to G2’s Best Software Awards for 2023, placing on the "Best Analytics & AI Products" list as well as the "Best Customer Service Products" list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

“We’re thrilled to be included in G2’s Best Software Awards for 2023!” said Deon Nicholas, Co-Founder and CEO of Forethought. “Over the past year, our customers have seen incredible gains in efficiency and productivity thanks to Forethought’s generative AI. We’re grateful to play a small part in their stories—and we can’t wait to see what we and our customers are able to achieve together moving forward.”

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s Best Software Awards for 2023 and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading generative AI company providing customer service automation that helps support teams maximize efficiency and productivity. Forethought’s generative AI for customer support automation enable seamless customer experiences by infusing generative AI, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing cases, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge—all from one platform.

