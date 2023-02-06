Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,315 in the last 365 days.

CODEBABY PRESIDENT LEADS CHAT GPT INTEGRATION IN AVATARS

CodeBaby Logo With Smiling Face

Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby President

Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby President

Christine Chubenko, Certified Conversational AI Designer

Christine Chubenko, Certified Conversational AI Designer

Industry Tech Company CodeBaby Includes Chat GPT in Beta Launch

It has always been my life’s work to see technology and human interaction become a seamless experience that brings the next digital evolution and interactive experience to anyone,”
— Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby President
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeBaby President, Norrie Daroga, integrates Chat GPT with Conversational AI Avatars (CAIA). The digital experience that CAI Avatars offer is now enhanced with the functionality of Chat GPT making it a first-in-class software for training, teaching and business applications.

Chat GPT or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a new type of language model that optimizes dialogs in a conversational way. Daroga has applied Conversational AI Avatars in corporate training and customer service as well as educational environments.

By fine-tuning quick responses and the humanization of digital personas, Daroga has created an interactive functionality that mimics talking to people. Special attention was given to the addition of Chat GPT which has further enhanced the experience. “It has always been my life’s work to see technology and human interaction become a seamless experience. Adding this feature to our software and platform brings the next digital evolution and interactive experience to anyone,” says Daroga.

“Just as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant have become important aids in daily living for almost 70% of Americans; what we are doing at CodeBaby has also become a critical toolset for any business or organization that wants to keep up with technological growth in that area”, says TAG’s Chief Technology Officer, Christine Chubenko.

CodeBaby has partnered with companies like TAG MultiMedia to make this digital experience available to all. Together, they bring Conversational AI Avatars to corporate training, learning environments, business websites and innovative digital spaces. CodeBaby, Inc is located at 445 W. Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207 or can be found online at CodeBaby.com. For more information, contact 248-571-4991 or by email at info@TAGMultiMedia.net.

Michelle Armstrong
TAG MultiMedia
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

CODEBABY PRESIDENT LEADS CHAT GPT INTEGRATION IN AVATARS

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.