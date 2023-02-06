CODEBABY PRESIDENT LEADS CHAT GPT INTEGRATION IN AVATARS
Industry Tech Company CodeBaby Includes Chat GPT in Beta Launch
It has always been my life’s work to see technology and human interaction become a seamless experience that brings the next digital evolution and interactive experience to anyone,”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeBaby President, Norrie Daroga, integrates Chat GPT with Conversational AI Avatars (CAIA). The digital experience that CAI Avatars offer is now enhanced with the functionality of Chat GPT making it a first-in-class software for training, teaching and business applications.
— Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby President
Chat GPT or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a new type of language model that optimizes dialogs in a conversational way. Daroga has applied Conversational AI Avatars in corporate training and customer service as well as educational environments.
By fine-tuning quick responses and the humanization of digital personas, Daroga has created an interactive functionality that mimics talking to people. Special attention was given to the addition of Chat GPT which has further enhanced the experience. “It has always been my life’s work to see technology and human interaction become a seamless experience. Adding this feature to our software and platform brings the next digital evolution and interactive experience to anyone,” says Daroga.
“Just as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant have become important aids in daily living for almost 70% of Americans; what we are doing at CodeBaby has also become a critical toolset for any business or organization that wants to keep up with technological growth in that area”, says TAG’s Chief Technology Officer, Christine Chubenko.
CodeBaby has partnered with companies like TAG MultiMedia to make this digital experience available to all. Together, they bring Conversational AI Avatars to corporate training, learning environments, business websites and innovative digital spaces. CodeBaby, Inc is located at 445 W. Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207 or can be found online at CodeBaby.com. For more information, contact 248-571-4991 or by email at info@TAGMultiMedia.net.
Michelle Armstrong
TAG MultiMedia
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram