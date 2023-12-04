CodeBaby President Norrie Daroga Honored among Entrepreneurs of the Year by BizTimes Magazine

CodeBaby Logo

Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby President

Norrie Daroga, President

Milwaukee-Based AI Pioneer Recognized for Revolutionary Contributions in Conversational AI and 3D Avatar Technology

Today, CodeBaby stands as a leading-edge innovator in the AI space, and it’s all thanks to the resilience and tireless efforts of our team.”
— Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby, Inc., President
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeBaby, a pioneering firm in the realm of conversational AI and 3D animated avatars, is thrilled to announce that its President, Norrie Daroga, has been honored as one of the Entrepreneurs of the Year by BizTimes Magazine in Milwaukee. This recognition underlines the innovative spirit and resilient journey of both Mr. Daroga and CodeBaby.

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, CodeBaby has emerged as a leader in the development of interactive 3D animated avatars, powered by sophisticated conversational AI technologies, including large language models. Its groundbreaking solutions have found applications across diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, entertainment, and customer service. By integrating advanced AI with lifelike animations, CodeBaby has revolutionized the way businesses engage with their customers, offering more personalized, engaging, and efficient interactions.

Norrie Daroga, the driving force behind CodeBaby, expressed his profound gratitude upon receiving the award. “I am truly honored to be recognized by BizTimes Magazine,” said Mr. Daroga. “This award is a testament not just to my efforts but to the incredible dedication and creativity of the entire CodeBaby team. We are proud to be part of the dynamic and robust business community of Wisconsin.”

Reflecting on the journey of CodeBaby, Mr. Daroga shared insights into the company’s evolution. Founded under his visionary leadership, CodeBaby has navigated through various challenges, emerging stronger and more innovative with each hurdle. “Our journey has been marked by perseverance and a relentless pursuit of innovation,” he noted. “There were rough patches, but we learned from each setback. Today, CodeBaby stands as a leading-edge innovator in the AI space, and it’s all thanks to the resilience and tireless efforts of our team.”

Mr. Daroga's story is one of unwavering determination and a commitment to continuous learning. His belief in the power of perseverance as a key to surviving and thriving in the entrepreneurial landscape has been a guiding principle for CodeBaby. This ethos is reflected in the company’s cutting-edge products and services, which continually push the boundaries of what's possible in AI and avatar technology.

CodeBaby's impact extends beyond just its innovative products. The company is a beacon in the Wisconsin business community, demonstrating how technology and human creativity can combine to create solutions that transform industries and improve lives.

As CodeBaby continues to grow and redefine the possibilities of AI and animated avatar technology, it remains committed to its roots in Milwaukee, contributing to the region's burgeoning tech landscape. The recognition of Norrie Daroga by BizTimes Magazine is not just a personal accolade but a celebration of the spirit of innovation that drives Wisconsin’s business community.

For more information about CodeBaby and its innovative solutions, please visit https://codebaby.com

Michelle Collins
CodeBaby
+ +1 7734128498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

CodeBaby President Norrie Daroga Honored among Entrepreneurs of the Year by BizTimes Magazine

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michelle Collins
CodeBaby
+ +1 7734128498
Company/Organization
CodeBaby
445 W Oklahoma
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53207
United States
+1 773-412-8498
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At CodeBaby, we have a mission to create a tool that gives people access to complex, life-improving technologies while making them feel heard and understood. To do this we have layered emotional intelligence and artificial intelligence to make an accessible technology.

https://codebaby.com/

More From This Author
CodeBaby President Norrie Daroga Honored among Entrepreneurs of the Year by BizTimes Magazine
Proto and CodeBaby to Develop AI Hologram Avatars
CodeBaby Partners with Mobility eXchange to Enhance Patient Engagement through Interactive 3D Characters
View All Stories From This Author