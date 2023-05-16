Proto and CodeBaby to Develop AI Hologram Avatars
Harnessing Chat GPT and other LLMs with CodeBaby’s sophisticated avatar technology opens up a whole new world, bridging the divide between generative AI and volumetric holography.”MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proto Inc., the original, patented inventor of hologram devices and platforms, has announced a collaboration with CodeBaby, Inc. to develop hologram avatars with conversational AI capabilities.
— Raffi Kyrszek, Proto’s Head of Innovation
Holograms have been shown to increase engagement, comprehension and even emotional impact in interactions, making the avatars developed by Proto and CodeBaby ideal for everything from concierge services, telehealth, education and training for all industries and much more.
Norrie Daroga, President of CodeBaby, said, “Our collaboration with Proto extends our platform across multi-modal devices, making conversational AI avatars accessible to a broader audience. The human user interface in Proto’s products makes this an exceptionally engaging experience.”
CodeBaby offers its technology to a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, entertainment, and customer service. Its interactive 3D characters are designed to provide a unique and engaging experience for users, making it easier for them to connect with businesses and organizations.
“Everything that makes live holographic human interaction in Proto ideal – realism, speed, and ease of use – is now possible when conversing with AI-driven holographic avatars,” said Raffi Kyrszek, Proto’s Head of Innovation. “Harnessing Chat GPT and other LLMs with CodeBaby’s sophisticated avatar technology opens up a whole new world, bridging the divide between generative AI and volumetric holography.”
Proto created the patented device and platforms for holograms in 2018 and debuted with a live interactive beam from Japan of anime’s virtual star Rin Asobi at the Saturn Awards in 2019. Since then, Proto has presented hip hop and country music stars, Hollywood superheroes, masterpieces by Edgar Degas, cutting edge digital artists, and NFL, NBA and F1 stars. Proto is also in use around the world by Fortune 500 companies and other major organizations and is in use in enterprise, entertainment, education, retail, digital health, and more.
About CodeBaby, Inc.:
The CodeBaby teams come with over 20 years of experience in animation, gaming and artificial intelligence. The company was one of the first 100 companies to commercialize IBM Watson® technology for clients such as the Veterans Administration. Currently the CodeBaby platform leverages Natural Language Processing and Synthesized voice from a variety of cloud-based platforms, offering integrations of its dynamically generated Avatars with new and existing customer conversations.
About Proto Inc.:
Proto is the global creator, and leading provider, of the award winning and patented Proto OS and holographic communications platform. With 100s of Proto units permanently deployed globally, and with a growing live events, production, and rental division, Proto is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications and marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. Proto is a 4X honoree at the CES Innovation awards and has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list two years in a row. Proto is a VC and mega-celebrity backed technology company based in Los Angeles with satellite showrooms and distributors in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Nashville, Toronto, London, Paris, Taipei, Milan, Brisbane, Jakarta, and Seoul. More info at www.protohologram.com.
