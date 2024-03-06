CodeBaby Elevates AI Conversations with Next-Gen 3D Avatars at Mobile World Congress 2024
Our showcase at MWC 2024 is a testament to the limitless possibilities of AI in enhancing human interaction.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the forefront of conversational AI, CodeBaby showcased its groundbreaking real-time 3D avatar technology at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, in a collaborative exhibit with AWS and Proto Holograms. This event in Barcelona became the showcase for an extraordinary live demonstration of AI-ready avatar broadcasts, underpinned by AWS's comprehensive ecosystem alongside the innovative display technology from Proto Holograms.
— Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby, Inc., President
The avatars presented at the event were adept at assisting visitors with diverse queries, ranging from navigation to detailed program information, all powered by CodeBaby's sophisticated animation and conversational AI technology. Featured on Proto Hologram's devices within the AWS exhibit, these avatars represent the convergence of AI and holographic technology, setting new benchmarks for interactive digital experiences.
Norrie Daroga, President and Founder of CodeBaby, shared his vision for the future of AI interactions, "Our showcase at MWC 2024 is a testament to the limitless possibilities of AI in enhancing human interaction. Our collaboration with AWS and Proto Holograms is a step towards redefining the landscape of digital communication, making it more immersive and responsive. We are committed to evolving our technology in ways that continue to enrich customer experiences across various platforms."
CodeBaby's participation at MWC 2024 underscores its dedication to advancing the field of AI and avatar technology. As digital interactions evolve, CodeBaby remains at the helm, driving the development of solutions that make digital communication more intuitive, engaging, and personal.
About CodeBaby
CodeBaby is an innovator in the field of conversational AI and real-time 3D avatars, dedicated to transforming digital interactions. CodeBaby's solutions aim to humanize customer engagements across digital platforms, making each interaction more immersive and personalized, thereby elevating the standard of digital communication.
