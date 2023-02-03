Control Tower Market Report 2023-2028: Size, Share, Growth and Forecast
The global control towers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.6% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Control Towers Market Size; Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global control towers market growth. The global control towers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.6% during 2023-2028.
Control towers are cloud-based solutions that use real-time operational data from the business ecosystem to facilitate enhanced supply chain visibility and improved decision-making. They work as a central hub of data collection, which organizes the data and distributes it to stakeholders in a consistent format. They facilitate improved product traceability and help companies make supply chains more customer-centric, sustainable, responsive, and agile. At present, they are widely used in aerospace and defense, chemicals, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, and manufacturing industries across the globe.
Global Control Towers Market Trends:
The escalating demand for establishing centralized infrastructure to deliver enhanced security and support decision-making in supply chain management represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to correlate data in the system with external information, which helps overcome potential disruptions and enable end-to-end visibility across the supply chain, is propelling the market growth worldwide. Besides this, the burgeoning healthcare industry and stringent goods distribution practices (GDP) regulations associated with the distribution of pharmaceutical products is catalyzing the demand for control towers for optimizing inventory functions, which, in turn, is stimulating the growth of the market around the world.
Global Control Towers Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Accenture Plc
Blue Yonder Inc.
E2open LLC
Elementum
Infor US LLC (Koch Industries Inc.)
Kinaxis Inc.
Llamasoft Inc. (Coupa Software Incorporated)
One Network Enterprises Inc.
Pearlchain.net
SAP SE
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Viewlocity
Technologies Pty Ltd. (Friedman Corporation)
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, application and end use industry.
Breakup by Type:
Analytical
Operational
Breakup by Application:
Supply Chain
Transportation
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Aerospace and Defense
Chemicals
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Manufacturing
High Technology Products
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
