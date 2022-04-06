Wearable Medical Devices Market Size to Reach a Value of US$ 60.55 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 22.2%

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wearable medical devices market value reached a value of US$ 16.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% during 2021-2026.

Report Metric Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Wearable medical devices are autonomous and non-invasive medical instruments that perform specific functions, such as monitoring and providing timely clinical interventions to patients over a prolonged period. They are equipped with power sources, controllers, biosensors, and software for data interpretation, acquisition, transfer, and storage.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of chronic medical disorders, especially among the geriatric population, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of wearable medical devices worldwide. Furthermore, the emergence of the internet of things (IoT)-integrated smartwatches, trackers, patches, and smart clothing that ensure accurate monitoring of patient health conditions on-premises and remotely is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, increasing investments by leading market players in launching artificial intelligence (AI)-powered devices with sophisticated algorithms built on deep learning are driving the market. In addition, the rising expenditure capacities of individuals on health management technologiesare projected to fuel the growth of the market.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Dexcom Inc., Fitbit Inc. (Google LLC), Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Omron Corporation and Vital Connect Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, device type, product, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Device Type:

Diagnostic Devices

Vital Sign Monitoring

Sleep Monitoring

Electrocardiographs and Obstetric Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Breakup by Product:

Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Patches

Smart Clothing

Hearing Aids

Others

Breakup by Application:

Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

