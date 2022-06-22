System Integration Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

System Integration Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "System Integration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″ , The global system integration market size reached a value of US$ 359 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 627 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

System integration represents the process of integrating various physical and digital IT infrastructures, such as protocols, applications, inventory machine systems, databases, etc., into a centralized network. It involves numerous installation methods in the vertical, horizontal, standard, and star data formats, along with business process management, manual programming, computer programming, etc. System integration offers several advantages, such as data integrity, improved workflow efficiency, minimized operational costs, enhanced productivity, etc. As a result, it is extensively adopted across various industries, including healthcare, oil and gas, telecommunication, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic

System Integration Market Trends:

The introduction of numerous advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services, Big Data, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), etc., is among the primary factors fueling the system integration market. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) solutions in order to distribute integrated resources for applications is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising employment of system integration solutions in the transportation sector is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is encouraging several companies to alter their business models while opting for remote working solutions. This, in turn, is anticipated to catalyze the system integration market in the coming years.

Global System Integration Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Accenture Plc., BAE Systems Plc., Capgemini SA., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Service Limited and Wipro Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, service and end use industry.

Breakup by Service:

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

Consulting

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Retail

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

